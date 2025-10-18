This Photo Should End Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign

Zohran Mamdani’s campaign for mayor of New York City has always been a political red flag, but his latest move makes it clear that this isn’t just about misguided socialist politics; it’s a full-blown ideological danger. The city that once prided itself on resilience is now flirting with political self-destruction. Mamdani, the self-described democratic socialist, doesn’t just advocate for the usual left-wing laundry list — that’s bad enough — but now a photo op is revealing something far more sinister than bad economic and social policies

Just days after his heated debate with Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani visited Masjid At-Taqwa in Brooklyn, meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj and Harlem Councilmember Yusef Salaam. He proudly posted the photo online, smiling widely, calling it a “beautiful Jummah,” a phrase Muslims use for a blessed Friday. What he conveniently leaves out is who exactly he was meeting: Wahhaj isn’t some benign neighborhood cleric; he’s an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and a man who once testified in defense of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “Blind Sheikh” behind that attack.

Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century. I was also joined by CM @dr_yusefsalaam of Harlem. A beautiful Jummah. pic.twitter.com/4kcN4CGlUk — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 18, 2025

Siraj Wahhaj’s record reads like a greatest hits list of radical extremism, yet he’s somehow still treated as a respected religious leader in some circles. According to DiscoverTheNetworks, Wahhaj was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, the first major Islamist attack on American soil. He even invited Omar Abdel-Rahman, the infamous “Blind Sheikh” who masterminded that bombing, to preach at his Brooklyn mosque. This wasn’t a matter of ignorance or poor judgment; it was a deliberate act of solidarity with someone who declared war on the United States.

Wahhaj has made no secret of his contempt for American democracy, openly saying that “Islam is better than democracy” and predicting that “in time, democracy will crumble.” He has repeatedly called for replacing the U.S. government with an Islamic caliphate ruled by sharia law. His speeches are filled with violent rhetoric, including a 1991 sermon in which he told followers, “Those who struggle for Allah, it doesn’t matter what kind of weapons [you use], I’m telling you it doesn’t matter! You don’t need nuclear weapons or even guns! If you have faith in Allah and a knife! If Allah wants you to win, you will win!"

Wahhaj added, “Because Allah is the only one who fights. And when his hand is over your hand, whoever is at war against my friends, I declare war on them…. The Americans are not your friends … The Canadians are not your friends … The Europeans are not your friends.“

There’s more.

Wahhaj has openly defended the most brutal sharia punishments imaginable, like cutting off hands and stoning people to death. Several members of his mosque were later convicted for providing material support to terrorists, including a bomb-maker linked to Abdel-Rahman himself. Instead of condemning terrorism, Wahhaj turned his fire on American law enforcement, accusing the FBI and CIA of being “the real terrorists” and warning Muslims not to trust them.

And even after all this, Wahhaj’s influence hasn’t disappeared. In 2023, he endorsed Yusef Salaam, one of the infamous Central Park Five, for a New York City Council seat, proving once again that his sympathies lie with radicals, not with law and order.

Mamdani’s record already reads like a warning label. He’s a socialist who has never met a radical cause he didn’t want to promote. Sadly, Democratic enthusiasm for Mamdani is only growing. According to recent polling, Mamdani now commands over half the likely vote, leaving former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa scrambling behind him.

It’s as if New York has traded common sense for collective amnesia. The same city that once vowed “never again” in response to terror now cheers on a man who shakes hands with those tied to it. Mamdani’s defenders will call it guilt by association, insisting he’s merely engaging with the Muslim community, but let’s be honest about which “community leader” he’s embracing. At this point, the warning signs couldn’t be clearer.

The radicalism is right there in plain sight, the alliances are proudly on display, and yet the polls suggest New Yorkers simply don’t care. For those of us who remember New York before the 9/11 attacks, it’s almost unbearable to watch this city flirt with the same kind of blindness that once led to tragedy. If Mamdani actually takes City Hall, it won’t be because no one saw it coming; it’ll be because too many chose not to.

