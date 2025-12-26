There's a New Baby Coming to the Trump Administration

How exciting! A new baby is coming to the Donald Trump administration in 2026.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Friday that she's expecting a little girl in May.

"The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026," Leavitt posted on her personal Instagram account.

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth," she continued. "I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!"

Leavitt, who turned 28 this year, is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio. The two met in 2022, got engaged in 2023, and tied the knot in January 2025, just days before Trump's inauguration. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, Niko, in July 2024.

Leavitt has never shied away from talking about her family, especially the one thing everyone is curious about: the 32-year age difference between her and her husband.

Earlier this year, she talked to Megyn Kelly about it during an interview. The two met when Leavitt was running for Congress in New Hampshire. As People put it, she may not have won the seat, but she did gain a partner in life.

"A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," she said, adding, "I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love."

She confessed that the age difference did leave her hesitant at first, but ultimately, she took a chance on love. "I mean, it's a very atypical love story, but he's incredible."

She also told the New York Post this year that her parents were hesitant about the relationship at first, but once they got to know Riccio, they, too, fell in love with him. "Once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them, and now we’re all friends," she said.

Leavitt has said that her husband is an introvert, the "total opposite" of her personality, and that's one reason he rarely posts his picture on social media. "I respect his privacy on here — but he's my number one fan, the best dad, and just the best man I've ever met."

"He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock," she told Kelly. "He's built a very successful business himself so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career."

She also said, "He is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life... I say, ‘I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,’ but God bless him because he's fully on board."

While her husband may be a bit shy, Leavitt has never hesitated to show off her baby boy. She brought him along to the White House Halloween event for kids this year, where he was able to trick-or-treat with the president and First Lady Melania Trump.

And in May of this year, a photo of Leavitt feeding a bottle to her son with one hand, while typing on a computer in her office with the other, went viral. Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and communications advisor, posted the picture on X with the caption "Super Mom!"

Congratulation to Riccio and Leavitt. We wish them all the best with their growing family!

