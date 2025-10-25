John Kennedy Just Ended Kamala’s 2028 Dreams in One Sentence

As we previously reported, Kamala Harris recently gave an interview where she hinted more strongly than before that she might run for president again in the future. During the interview, a BBC reporter humorously mentioned Kamala's long-shot betting odds, underscoring that few take her prospects seriously. Kamala also previously claimed that people had told her she was "the most qualified candidate ever to run for president," adding, "I'm just speaking fact."

I don’t have to tell you that nobody—and I mean nobody—has ever thought that, much less said it out loud where anyone might overhear it.

Naturally, when comedian Adam Carolla had Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on his podcast, they had to talk about Kamala’s delusions of grandeur.

Carolla played the clip of Kamala making her claim, and then turned to Kennedy for his reaction. “Well, I know the vice president,” Kennedy began. “We served in the United States Senate together. We were on the Judiciary Committee together.”

Kennedy didn’t hold back his assessment. “She was very scripted. I think she’s a lovely person, and she’s entitled to her opinion,” he said. “But I have seen the polling before she got in the race, and the polls showed that most Americans looked at the vice president and thought to themselves, ‘When her IQ gets to 75, she oughta sell.’ Now, that’s what the polling showed.”

He noted that the media attacked him for making that observation in the past. “I pointed that out at the time, and the legacy media beat up on me like I stole Christmas, but that’s what the polling showed,” Kennedy said.

As for why Kamala ended up in the 2024 race, Kennedy argued it wasn’t part of the original plan. “I don’t think she expected to be running for president,” he said, “but I also don’t think they expected President Biden to have a major league goat rodeo meltdown in front of the American people in his first and only debate. And so it was thrust upon her.”

Kennedy argued that voters ultimately viewed Trump as the candidate of optimism and Kamala as a continuation of Biden’s failures. “People looked at Trump and Harris and said, ‘Here’s my choice. Trump represents hope, because I know something about him. I know what things were like in his first term. Trump represents hope. Harris represents more hurt. She’ll be just like President Biden.’ And that’s why she got beat, and that’s why President Trump won.”

Carolla agreed that Kamala’s résumé doesn’t exactly scream “most qualified.” “Being DA of San Francisco or holding some position where you’re in the pockets of donors and contributors—I don’t know if I like those kind of qualifications,” he said. “I would take a guy who was a farmer, a veteran, a Navy SEAL, or who ran his own business. In my world, a welder who ran his own welding business—I like those qualifications better than working in the City Council for Los Angeles.”

ICYMI: Guess Who Donated to the White House Ballroom Project? The Left Is Gonna Flip!

Kennedy closed with a broader reflection on leadership. “To be a successful political leader, you do have to be smart, but it’s more than that,” he said. “You have to be mature. You have to be governed by morality, not appetite and ambition. You’ve got to exercise power intelligently and know which bridge to burn and which bridge to cross. And you can serve in public life all you want, but if you don’t have those skills, then you’re not going to be a good president.”

He then contrasted Trump’s clarity with Harris’s incoherence. “Vice President Harris could never… she just couldn’t communicate,” he said. “It was like she was speaking in Sanskrit. Nobody knew what she was talking about. Trump, on the other hand—you may like him, you may dislike him, but you know exactly where he’s coming from. Most people, whether they like him or not, respect the transparency. And he’s pretty much done what he said he would do.”

Kamala Harris obviously wasn’t the most qualified presidential candidate in history.



Democrats just didn’t expect Joe Biden to have a major league, goat rodeo meltdown in his first debate. They had no other choice but to put her on the ticket. pic.twitter.com/0BdDHc5x8E — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 25, 2025

Kamala delusions are a brutal reminder of how far gone today’s Democrats really are. The same tone-deaf arrogance that delivered her historic defeat now convinces her that the country’s clamoring for round two. As Sen. Kennedy put it, leadership takes more than showing up for photo ops and cashing a taxpayer-funded paycheck—it requires judgment, integrity, and the ability to talk to real people without sounding like a malfunctioning robot. Kamala has none of that. Yet somehow, she’s still convinced America is ready for another dose of her incompetence. God help us if she actually believes it.

