Kamala Harris Made Her Most Ridiculous Claim Yet

During her recent appearance on the podcast On with Kara Swisher, the twice-failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris attempted to explain the challenges she faced during her 107-day presidential campaign, leaning heavily on the narrative of her groundbreaking identity and extensive résumé.

“I want you to talk a little bit about what you thought was the most complex part of running for president,” Swisher began. “It was the time, was it being a woman? What was it being a woman of color? What, from your perspective, was the most difficult parts of those 107 days?”

“Well, I’ve always been a woman,” Kamala replied, without note cards, even. “And a woman of color. So that kind of is. But it’s the time, I think that one of the biggest, the thing that I was most acutely aware of was the time. And that’s why I named the book 107 Days … I was acutely aware, as I have talked about, my prayer every night was, God, please let me have done everything I could possibly do in this one day. I mean, I traveled several states in a day. I couldn’t do enough.”

Swisher asked whether the time constraints mostly affected voters’ ability to get to know her, which is a pretty stupid premise because she’d been serving as vice president for four years. But, of course, Kamala couldn’t help herself and started reciting her résumé: “No, it’s not that simple. I mean, it’s about, yes, getting to know me in my background and what I’ve done and the fact that I was elected district attorney for two terms, as the first woman elected attorney general of the state of California … I was the United States Senator — second black woman elected in the history of the United States Senate — and I was the first woman vice president of the United States. So there are those things that I needed to make sure that people knew.”

When Swisher remarked that Kamala had a “decent résumé,” Kamala doubled down, asserting, “Well, some people have actually said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president.”

Let’s get this out of the way right now: no one, I repeat, no one has said that, thought that, or even entertained that as something remotely possible. It’s the kind of delusional self-flattery that only she could say out loud with a straight face. And the way she tried to frame it — as if other people had supposedly bestowed this mythical compliment upon her — made it even more cringeworthy. It was a painfully obvious attempt to brag without taking responsibility for the brag.

And Swisher clearly wasn’t buying it either.

“I like the ‘some people say,'” she remarked. “Very nice, but go ahead.”

I don’t think Kamala appreciated Swisher’s insinuation because she replied rather curtly, “I’m just speaking of fact.”

Don’t believe me? There’s video.

Kamala: “Some people have said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president."



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/c8jkdtiLpM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

The funny thing about it is that it’s a common thing we hear about every Democratic presidential candidate. Joe Biden called himself the most qualified candidate in history because of his experience. Back in 2016, one of the most common claims we heard from Hillary’s surrogates was that she was the most qualified candidate in history. Even that was absurd. I think we could all admit that Hillary was more qualified than Kamala, and you could throw a rock out your window right now and find someone more qualified to be president than Kamala Harris.

It’s almost impressive how she can say things like that with such unearned confidence, as if her failed campaigns, incoherent speeches, and nervous cackling never happened.

