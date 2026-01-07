Aren't You Glad the Head of the Joint Chiefs Didn't Call Maduro to Tell Him We Were Coming?

Imagine a chairman of the Joint Chiefs who hated the president so deeply, who was so sure he was right and the president was wrong, and was so addled by a deep derangement syndrome that he would tremulously call our adversaries to assure them that whatever that crazy president said, he'd have their back … to maintain "strategic stability," you understand.

Advertisement

He'd be the check on the president. He could engage in "freelance diplomacy" and always maintain a virtual veto over the president's geopolitical moves and even call the opposition party's top official to give them talking points.

Would his secret phone calls to U.S. adversaries "exceed his responsibilities as the country’s leading military officer, undermine the powers of the president and set a dangerous precedent for American civil-military relations"?

Who's the crazy one again?

I still can’t believe that this man was actually in the highest position in our military.



Mark Milley is a woke idiot and a traitor… so is Soros-backed Democrat Mark Kelly. pic.twitter.com/7TMvaewsVF — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) November 24, 2025

Mark Milley did all that. The man who was more concerned about wokeness, "white rage," DEI, men wearing skirts in the military, and the feelings of our adversaries did all of that and worse.

Commies Gonna Commie: Where Did Those Rent-a-Mob Protests for Maduro Come From? Here Are the Receipts



Now imagine this guy, Joint Chiefs chairman, General Dan "Raizin'" Caine, calling Maduro, Iran, China, and Russia to tell them that we were planning to take away their gas credit cards and ignore the president's game of, if not 4D chess, Jenga, as Charlie put it recently.

Yet, that's pretty much what General Mike Milley did to President Trump 45. He defanged and disarmed the biggest dealmaker in the business to frame himself as the only adult in the room. He subsumed Trump's role and, in his phone calls with the People's Liberation Army commander, assured him that if that crazy president started talking about nuking the ChiComs, he'd be Milley's first call.

Advertisement

Milley testified that there was never a time that he thought Trump would nuke the ChiComs, but he used it as an example to soften his own insubordination. At the time, Senator Marco Rubio called for his firing. Lil' Marco was right.

Trump thought he was president, but Milley pulled an Al Haig and assumed the position.

Milley's insubordination is recounted in Bob Woodward book's Peril, so believe only half of what you read and none of the dialogue.

This is from NBC News when Peril came out.

Milley made two phone calls in the waning months of the Trump administration to Gen. Li Zuocheng, the commanding general of the Chinese military. The first occurred Oct. 30, four days before the election. Woodward and Costa relate that Milley sought to reassure his counterpart in Beijing that the U.S. would not launch a surprise nuclear attack. Milley is reported to have told Li that he would contact him if an attack by the U.S. was imminent. Milley reached out a second time in the aftermath of the assault on the U.S. Capitol to reassure the Chinese that the U.S. government remained stable. Milley reportedly told Li that “democracy can be sloppy sometimes.” Milley has argued that these calls were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. And indeed, it is routine for U.S. government officials to speak with their counterparts — allies as well as potential adversaries — on a regular basis.

Milley conducted multiple phone calls with the People's Liberation Army head to tell them that he was their savior from that crazy president.

Advertisement

One wonders what he did to an actual airhead like Joe Biden (or whoever was president from 2020 to January 2025).

If General Dan "Raizin'" Caine had a problem with the president, he'd man up and tell the president and see if there was another way to skin this cat or resign, like General Mattis.

Two flawless operations — that we know of — have changed the world dynamic. Depriving Iran of nukes and flooding the oil market to deprive Russia of its oil largesse with which to wage war against Ukraine, decoupling Cuba thugs from their benefactors, plus putting a reign on Chinese hegemony in our hemisphere probably wouldn't have met with Mark Milley's approbation. He'd probably have to make a call.

The old general is now molding minds with his poison at Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program (SSP). Great — another generation of Spook U grads that we're going to have to deprogram.

Do you love all our ads? You know, if you're a VIP Member you don't have to see them.

Become a VIP Member RIGHT NOW and get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT. Get 2026 off to the right start. Support the reporters who support you.

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!