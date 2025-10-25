Run, Kamala! Run!

Just when you thought Kamala Harris had taken a hint from history, she’s back, dangling the prospect of a 2028 presidential run. Some liberals apparently can’t take “no” for an answer—especially when “no” came in the form of a historic landslide defeat last year.

In a laughably tone-deaf BBC interview, the twice-failed presidential candidate declared she’s “not done” with politics. Asked if she’d run again, Harris responded with her patented indecipherable shrug: “Possibly.” Decision? Still pending. Impact? Already disastrous.

Kamala’s claim of being “not done” might make her feel heroic, but to the rest of America, it looks like her denying her résumé of failure: tanked economy, open borders, and crime surging everywhere. Somehow, she thinks that qualifies as public service. It doesn’t—Americans said so loud and clear in 2024.

In a recent BBC interview, the interviewer asked Kamala if she’s made a decision about a third presidential run.

“No, I have not,” she admitted.

“But you say in your book, ‘I’m not done,’” the interviewer pointed out.

“That is correct. I am not done,” Kamala responded. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones. And there are many ways to serve. I’ve not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I am doing right now.”

The BBC interviewer pressed further, pointing out the obvious: her words practically telegraph another presidential bid. “When someone says, ‘I’m not done,’ it means they are thinking seriously about running,” the reporter said. Then came the comedic twist. Bookies rank her behind Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the hypothetical 2028 race.

Kamala obviously tried to shrug it off. “I think there are all kinds of polls that will tell you a variety of things. I’ve never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office or my second office. And I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here in this interview.”

NEW: BBC: When are your baby nieces gonna see a woman in charge at the WH?



Kamala Harris: In their lifetime for sure.



BBC: Could it be you?



Harris: Possibly



BBC: You say in your book 'I'm not done'.



Harris: That is correct. I'm not done. pic.twitter.com/ZiF7ILzIWE — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 25, 2025

The truth is harsh. Kamala struggled mightily as vice president, worse as a presidential candidate.

If she actually jumps in, Kamala will face a very different political landscape in 2028. In 2024, she was handed the nomination on a silver platter, and blew through over a billion dollars just to lose every single swing state. There won’t be many in the Democrat donor class willing to gamble on her again. Heck, she decided against running for governor of her own home state because the polls showed that it wasn’t a lock for her.

Kamala may insist she’s “not done,” but the voters have told her repeatedly that she is. She just hasn’t gotten the message yet. So please, Kamala, run for president again. It would be absolutely spectacular to watch her crash and burn under the weight of her own hubris.

