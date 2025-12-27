When Enforcing the Law Becomes a Sin

This is a fictional analogy, but I will bet dollars to donuts it's coming to a far-left town near you. And soon.

A city hires firefighters, then rips 'em a new one for daring to show up with hoses, while flames keep spreading, and local leaders lament about, sigh, feelings.

Advertisement

A Startling Admission

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has a case of the sads because Latino Americans are joining federal immigration enforcement. This comment landed during a period of increased recruitment among Latino people, especially along the southern border.

Her remark wasn't aimed at smugglers, traffickers, or violent offenders; it was targeted at Americans who chose public service and lawful enforcement. Bass framed their decision as a betrayal rather than as a matter of duty.

The way Bass framed it exposes a deeper problem: Enforcing immigration law has become morally suspect to parts of the political left, even people whose families followed legal paths to U.S. citizenship carry it out. Bass's turning of service into an attempt at shame sends a message that the law itself offends modern sensibilities.

Law Enforcement Isn’t the Villain

The reason immigration enforcement exists is that laws exist, when borders define nations, and rules define order. Without enforcement, laws become political slogans instead of standards.

ICE agents don't write immigration laws; they enforce them. The left's condemnation of agents for doing their jobs mirrors blaming police for arresting burglars, causing anger to flow toward authority rather than lawbreaking.

Advertisement

When Latino Americans join ICE efforts, they disrupt one of the left's favorite narratives, challenging the claim that enforcement equals racism.

Latinos' choices reflect belief in fairness, order, and process, with values shared across generations and backgrounds.

The Cost Paid by Cities

Like most major lefty cities, Los Angeles strains under crowded hospitals, packed classrooms, stressed utilities, and scarce housing, pressures hitting working families the hardest; you know, those people who pay taxes and obey the law.

Illegal immigrants increasingly intensity those strains, where ERs absorb unpaid care, stretching local budgets even thinner, and overloading public services even further.

Acknowledging that reality doesn't require hatred; it requires honesty. Leaders who ignore the impacts in favor of ideological comfort abandon residents who expect protection and basic services — things their taxes are supposed to pay for. Praising lawbreaking while scolding law enforcement flips responsibility upside down.

A Dangerous Double Standard

Except for the obvious, not every person in the country illegally commits crimes, a truth that doesn't matter, but it doesn't erase the fact that illegal presence itself breaks the law.

When leftists read crime statistics tied to illegal immigration, they turn it political and work hard to obscure them. What remains clear is the enforcement's refusal to create safe zones from repeat offenders and cartel-linked activity near the border.

Advertisement

Bass didn't address victims or community safety; instead, she addressed optics, a choice that signals her priorities, which aren't closely rooted in protecting the people who have to live with the consequences.

Why the Anger Runs Deep

Bass's reaction is very insulting to me. Our nation asks its people to follow the rules, pay taxes, and respect institutions, but lefty leaders then shame citizens who enforce those same rules.

My anger stems from an inversion: Lawful behavior earns scorn, while illegal behavior earns sympathy. People who uphold standards are labeled villains.

Latino Americans joining ICE efforts embody the American promise: follow the law, serve the public, and protect your community. Bass chose lament instead of respect.

The Real Moral Failure

True moral leadership balances compassion with responsibility, protecting communities while offering lawful paths forward. It doesn't dismiss enforcement as cruelty.

Bass's comment divided rather than unified, insulting Americans who stepped forward to protect borders and neighborhoods, while treating the law as optional, thereby corroding trust and weakening order.

Another Thought

What if. What if Mayor Bass's comment complaining about Latinos joining ICE were based on race? What if her thinking was, "How can a Latino betray another Latino?"

Advertisement

In other words, how could people sharing an ethnicity act against their own people?

Looking at it another way, it would be like Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop scolding white people for power and control, even though Lamb Chop can’t move an inch without being told what to say, when to say it, and how loudly to bleat.

Final Thoughts

Fires aren't started by firefighters, who respond to them. Condemning their actions while flames spread only promises more damage. America doesn't suffer from too much enforcement; it suffers from leaders who confuse law with cruelty and virtue with theatrical defiance.

PJ Media's YUGE Christmas and New Year's sale is on — now at our lowest rate of the year! This huge sale on our VIP Memberships ends on January 1, so make sure you join the club to get our special behind-the-scenes look at the news. Receive 74% off by following this link and using our promo code MERRY74.