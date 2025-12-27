LA Mayor Karen Bass is 'Sad' There Are a Record Number of Hispanics Being Recruited for Border Patrol

A CNN Friday segment on new border patrol recruits opened a few eyes among Democrats, because there was a record number of Hispanics who signed up to serve.

Reporter David Culver got an inside look at the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and interviewed recruit Juan Peralta.

Mediaite:

“They’re kind of like, wow, you’re starting pretty young or how do you feel about arresting your own kind,” Peralta said about reactions to him joining. “How do you answer that when you hear that?” Culver asked.

Peralta, whose father is a legal immigrant, answered: “They didn’t come in the right way, so they aren’t my kind."

According to the CBP, more than half the agents serving along the Southern border are Hispanic. Hispanic recruitment is up an astonishing 70%, according to the CNN report.

One Border Patrol agent echoed Peralta's observation that illegal aliens are different.

Six-year CBP veteran Agent Claudio Herrera said, “I’m not going after my own kind because my own kind will do it legally."

Culver asked Herrera if he was "ashamed" to be “arresting your own blood.”

Herrera said, “I say, of course not, because I’m protecting my community.”

"My deepest advice to anybody that is coming from Mexico, we know that you want a better future for you and your family, but if you decide to do it illegally you will only find jail or you will only find death.”

I'm trying to imagine this line of questioning if David Culver had been interviewing a black recruit for the Birmingham police department in 1964. Would he be "ashamed" to arrest his own "blood"?

Sheesh.

After the segment on the CBP, Wolf Blitzer asked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass what she thought of the fact that Hispanic recruitment at the CBP was through the roof.

"Well, in a way, I think it’s sad," Bass responded. "I think that those Border Patrol agents are going to have a difficult time when they’re out in the field and they see what actually happens in real life separate from their training. But I do understand that their primary incentive is financial. I think it just speaks to the financial situation that millions of Americans find themselves in. And I definitely am concerned about that report."

Bass, like Culver, is obsessed with the notion that Hispanic border patrol agents will be torn over arresting other Hispanics. Both believe that there is "racial solidarity" that should prevent that, implying that Peralta is a "race traitor" by arresting illegal aliens.

Besides, whether times are economically hard or not, joining the CBP can pay off in a big way, with bonuses and excellent base pay.

New York Post:

Funding for border security included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act has allowed Border Patrol to offer handsome bonuses to new hires. New Border Patrol agents are eligible for up to $60,000 in incentives, according to the agency, including $10,000 after completing the academy and an additional $10,000 if assigned to a remote location. “CBP is committed to recruiting and retaining top talent for our critical mission,” Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said last week. “By offering competitive incentives, we are investing in skilled professionals who will help secure America’s borders and advance national security.”

Bass never got the memo informing her that Hispanics are no longer a near-monolithic Democratic voting bloc. They think and act in their own interests. And if they act in the interests of their "community," they do so as Americans.

Bass and Culver remind us of how out of touch the left truly is with the majority of us.

