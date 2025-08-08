FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser & VodkaPundit Together Again

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on August 08, 2025

As I write these words on Thursday afternoon, Kruiser is just hours away from arriving here at Villa Verde for a long weekend of good food, good drink, and also good drink.

There might also be laughing.

A few things are still up in the air, so there's a chance we won't be able to go live at 3 p.m. Eastern as planned.

But fear not.

At the very least, we'll record plenty of fun stuff to upload to Producer Jim, who will work his magic and turn our antics into something watchable. But hopefully, we will see you here at the usual time — just not the usual place.

Can't wait.

And, yes, I'll keep you posted.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

