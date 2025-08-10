School District Defies Law on ‘Trans’ Athletes, Illegal Immigration

A school district in Kansas appears to be ordering students and staff to violate state law and Donald Trump’s executive order while exposing girls to the dangers of shared spaces and sports with mentally ill boys. The district is also certainly vowed to interfere with ICE operations.

Lawrence Unified School District (USD497) in Kansas issued a statement vowing to “protect” illegal alien students from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, which, if put into practice, would violate federal law. Not only that, but Libs of TikTok obtained a document reportedly from USD497 insisting students can access facilities and activities — including, presumably, sports — based on “gender identity” rather than biological sex.

USD497 has an “Immigration Resolution” on its website. It was passed and signed by the school board. This resolution explicitly promises to defy the Trump administration and courts that have made favorable decisions for ICE activities and try to prevent ICE from carrying out any investigations or other actions at Lawrence schools (presuming that ICE would even raid the schools, which is unlikely).

Below are a few excerpts from the resolution, which also asserted that illegals have a “right” to attend public school:

WHEREAS, the board is aware of recent decisions made at the federal level regarding immigration; and, WHEREAS, the board, as an entity, objects to Immigration and Customs Enforcement making any attempt to utilize the public schools to interview students or otherwise gather information on potentially undocumented students and families… WHEREAS, the board is committed to ensuring safe and supportive learning environments for all students; and, WHEREAS, the board has directed the superintendent of schools to ensure all board policies are followed and to deny any law enforcement official access to students unless all due process of law provisions have been followed; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 497, DOUGLAS COUNTY, KANSAS, that the board is opposed to any action of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to interfere with the education of any student attending a public school; and, BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the board will take all appropriate action to protect students and their families.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 111, anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” designated federal officers commits a criminal offense. 8 U.S. Code § 1324 also states that anyone who “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien” violates the law. If the above resolution is put into practice, USD497 would be in violation of these laws.

In a document shared by Libs of TikTok, it seems another illegal practice is going on at USD497. The document lectures, “Transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming students need suitable locker accommodations.” Therefore, schools are to provide “students access to locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity. District staff will ensure all students have a safe and comfortable place to change.” Except the girls who object to stripping down in front of mentally ill boys, I guess. Students can choose an “all gender” or staff restroom but must be allowed to choose what facility they want, including the locker rooms of the opposite sex.

Kansas school district @usd497 advises that kids can use the locker room and be on sport’s teams that correspond with their gender identity instead of their s*x



This is a direct violation of Kansas law and Trump’s EOs.



Investigate and defund! @EDSecMcMahon @usedgov @KSAGOffice pic.twitter.com/a6JEcy35Pi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2025

Furthermore, the document states that “Students will be allowed to participate in groups/activities that correspond with their gender identity.” This would seem to violate Trump’s executive order banning biological males from female sports, and Kansas law, which likewise bans men in women’s sports. Kansas law bans men from women’s bathrooms and locker rooms, too.

The document shared by Libs of TikTok also threatened any staff and teachers who don’t use “preferred pronouns” with “discipline up to and including termination.” USD497 preposterously claimed students have a “right” to use whatever name and pronouns they want.

Federal and state investigation is definitely warranted into USD497, and quite probably a suspension of government (i.e., taxpayer) funds until the district stops defying the law.

