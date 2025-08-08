New NYC Shelter Is Only for ‘Transgenders’

New York City is misusing taxpayer dollars for a shelter that will be open only to “transgenders.”

On Aug. 5, the city proudly declared, “The NYC Department of Social Services (DSS) and Destination Tomorrow today announced the opening of Ace’s Place, the country’s first-ever city-funded shelter dedicated to serving and supporting Transgender and gender non-conforming (TGNC) individuals experiencing homelessness.”

Isn’t it illegal to discriminate based on sex — or sexual “identity” — especially if you’re getting government money? The new shelter would seem to violate Title II of the Civil Rights Act. In any case, it is ridiculous that with the crime, homelessness, and flight of wealth plaguing New York City, officials are focused on funding a shelter specifically for people who are crazy enough to think they could change their biological sex.

Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park babbled, “Ace’s Place will offer Transgender New Yorkers a safe place to heal and stabilize in trauma-informed settings with the support of staff who are deeply invested in their growth and wellbeing. We are grateful to have found an incredible partner in Destination Tomorrow, an organization that is rooted in serving the community and has invaluable expertise in addressing unique barriers to housing for TGNC New Yorkers.” Translation: We love discrimination when it means rewarding the mentally ill.

Sean Ebony Coleman, founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow, practically canonized himself for taking taxpayer money to discriminate against people. “This shelter is a hard-fought declaration that our Transgender and gender nonconforming siblings will no longer be pushed to the margins,” he pompously pronounced.

He rambled, “Ace’s Place is a community-driven answer to systemic neglect, and it’s only the beginning. Destination Tomorrow is proud to partner with New York City to make this shelter a reality, and we look forward to providing hundreds of TGNC individuals with the holistic services they need to access long-term housing and economic empowerment.”

All of the many wackos cited in the press release blathered about "rights" and "dignity," as if anyone has a right to taxpayer money or as if dignity is enhanced by affirming mental illness. And that, I think, is a very key point. Medical professionals frankly acknowledge that transgender people have a higher rate of depression than the general population, but they always put it down to supposed discrimination, even after most countries began treating transgender individuals as if they were the cat’s meow. Even if you don’t consider gender dysphoria a mental health condition, transgender identifying individuals are four times as likely to experience a mental health condition. One type of mental illness breeds another.

All of which is to say that this shelter will be perfectly useless in helping mental health challenges because it will refuse to address the root mental illness, gender dysphoria. But it will waste a great deal of taxpayer money.

From the NYC government press release:

This site will offer a wide array of on-site and off-site services, providing TGNC New Yorkers with the support that will help them achieve long-term housing and financial agency. On-site services will include case management, individual and group counseling, permanency planning and housing placement assistance, referrals to medical and mental health services, support groups, independent living, life skills and financial literacy workshops, and assistance securing employment and academic supports including college preparation. There will also be a full-time psychiatric nurse practitioner onsite who will work closely with the social workers and other credentialed staff to provide comprehensive mental health support. On-site clinical staff will provide health education through coaching and counseling with the end goal of improved health outcomes and increasing clients’ self-sufficiency.

Again, all pointless since they want to encourage the mental illness that causes the other issues. The thing is, it is not the government’s job ever to ensure a person develops higher literacy or self-sufficiency (not to mention it simply doesn’t work — the war on poverty, for instance, was an utter failure). It is particularly ridiculous to pretend that transgender people need an exclusive shelter funded by taxpayers to baby them through basic life skills.

