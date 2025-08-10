Democrats Aren’t Hiding It Anymore: They Plan to Rig the System

Democrats have dropped all pretense—they’re openly plotting to seize and rig the system the instant they claw back power. This isn’t quiet maneuvering in smoke-filled rooms. It’s a bold, almost taunting declaration that the rules no longer apply to them, and that the very foundations of fair governance are expendable.

In Texas, Democrats staged one of their most brazen stunts yet, fleeing the state in a calculated bid to break quorum and derail a Republican redistricting plan aimed at reflecting Texas’s actual political makeup. And at a rally in Fort Worth, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke didn’t just cheer them on—he glorified their stunt as the new standard for political resistance, cementing defiance and chaos as the left’s playbook.

O’Rourke’s rally was less a call for democracy and more a manifesto for raw political power. He openly labeled Republican lawmakers “fascists” and boasted about preemptive strikes, declaring, “We don’t await the punch thrown by these would-be fascists to land. We punch first and we punch harder.” His message was clear: rules be damned, Democrats will redraw districts in states they control—California, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland—so they maximize their advantage wherever possible. “There are no refs in this game,” O’Rourke said flatly. “F*** the rules. We are gonna win, whatever it takes.”

Perhaps most revealing was O’Rourke’s vow for the future: “The next time we win power, we’re gonna drive that car like we stole it.” He pledged to legalize every “dreamer,” their parents, and “every hardworking American doing back-breaking work” on Democrats’ terms—effectively admitting that the open borders policies they suport are about importing voters. This speech shatters any illusion that Democrats respect tradition or procedure when it comes to maintaining power. Instead, it signals a willingness to bulldoze the system wholesale in pursuit of permanent dominance.

O’Rourke is far from alone in this ambition. As PJ Media previously reported, gamed Democrat strategist James Carville recently advocated for Democrats to shatter institutional norms if they seize the presidency, Senate, and House in 2028. Carville called for unilaterally adding Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as states, a move designed to guarantee extra Democratic electoral votes. But his audacity did not stop there—he urged expanding the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices so Democrats can pack the Court and decisively shift its ideological balance.

Carville acknowledges these are radical measures, describing them as opening “Pandora’s Box,” but insists such tactics are necessary to “save democracy” from what he views as its erosion under Donald Trump and his supporters. Yet the unmistakable subtext is that Democrats have abandoned any pretense of fair competition, openly embracing institutional overhauls to entrench power and nullify opposition. These are not reforms; they are an institutional coup in waiting.

The reality is Democrats no longer merely seek electoral wins—they aggressively seek to rig the game itself, and they’re not even trying to hide it anymore. We can’t ignore what Beto and Carville said as just rogue voices in the party. They revealed exactly what the party wants to do the moment they return to power.

The future of our republic hinges on resisting these brazen attempts to dismantle the system rather than playing by its rules.

