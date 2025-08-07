What Democrats Will Do if They Ever Get Back in Power Should Terrify You

Democrats have completely dropped the pretense of fair play and now openly admit that they intend to rig the system to secure permanent control. James Carville, a longtime Democratic strategist, declared that if Democrats win big in 2028, they should use that victory as a launchpad to cement their power in ways never seen before.

Carville explicitly called for adding Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, both reliably Democratic strongholds, as new states to skew electoral influence. On top of that, he advocated expanding the Supreme Court to 13 seats, packing it with leftist judges to tilt future judicial decisions in their favor. In other words, Democrats are no longer content with trying to win elections; they want to change the rules so they can’t lose them.

"If the Democrats win the presidency, the Senate and the House in 2028, which is not impossible — I don't know if you'd say likely or possible, I don't know what word, you know, but it's certainly not impossible — they are just gonna have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and District of Columbia states," he said.

This isn’t some veiled threat that he's whispering behind closed doors. Carville openly said that Democrats need to “unilaterally” push these changes through, regardless of the opposition, once they regain full control.

He even admitted that these kinds of power grabs would open “Pandora’s Box” but claimed that they’re necessary to stop what he calls the “continued erosion of democracy” under Donald Trump and his supporters. In typical fashion, the left paints its authoritarian ambitions as a noble cause.

This isn’t new. Shortly after taking office in 2021, Joe Biden formed a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court to “study” the idea of court packing. Everyone knew the goal: to provide political cover for expanding the court and give Biden as many as four new appointments. Even Biden’s own commission warned that the move would come across as an extreme partisan power grab that “could lead to a continuous cycle of future expansions.” Translation: once one party starts packing the Court, the other will respond in kind, and any semblance of judicial independence will be gone.

Carville doesn’t care.

Democracy doesn’t matter to him. Like the rest of his party, he wants Democrats to hold permanent power so they can “save democracy” by destroying it. This has nothing to do with respecting voters or protecting election integrity. It’s about rigging the game: packing the Supreme Court, granting statehood to guaranteed blue territories, and rewriting the rules to lock in one-party rule.

The hypocrisy is staggering. While Democrats constantly accuse the right of undermining democracy, they’re the ones working to dismantle its very foundations. Carville’s remarks rip the mask off. The left’s push for radical structural changes isn’t about fairness or justice; it’s about clinging to power by any means necessary.

This isn’t politics as usual. It’s an attempted institutional coup. By weaponizing courts, elections, and statehood, Democrats are marching toward a future where dissent is irrelevant and the system serves only their interests. If this is their version of “saving democracy,” it looks a whole lot more like a roadmap to authoritarianism than anything resembling the Constitution.

And this is why Democrats can't have full control of the government ever again. They will try to do exactly what Carville is suggesting.

