What Democrats Will Do if They Ever Get Back in Power Should Terrify You

Matt Margolis | 12:50 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Democrats have completely dropped the pretense of fair play and now openly admit that they intend to rig the system to secure permanent control. James Carville, a longtime Democratic strategist, declared that if Democrats win big in 2028, they should use that victory as a launchpad to cement their power in ways never seen before.

Advertisement

Carville explicitly called for adding Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, both reliably Democratic strongholds, as new states to skew electoral influence. On top of that, he advocated expanding the Supreme Court to 13 seats, packing it with leftist judges to tilt future judicial decisions in their favor. In other words, Democrats are no longer content with trying to win elections; they want to change the rules so they can’t lose them.

"If the Democrats win the presidency, the Senate and the House in 2028, which is not impossible — I don't know if you'd say likely or possible, I don't know what word, you know, but it's certainly not impossible — they are just gonna have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and District of Columbia states," he said. 

This isn’t some veiled threat that he's whispering behind closed doors. Carville openly said that Democrats need to “unilaterally” push these changes through, regardless of the opposition, once they regain full control. 

Related: Trump Orders New Census to Fix 2020’s Rigged Count Favoring Democrats

He even admitted that these kinds of power grabs would open “Pandora’s Box” but claimed that they’re necessary to stop what he calls the “continued erosion of democracy” under Donald Trump and his supporters. In typical fashion, the left paints its authoritarian ambitions as a noble cause.

Advertisement

This isn’t new. Shortly after taking office in 2021, Joe Biden formed a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court to “study” the idea of court packing. Everyone knew the goal: to provide political cover for expanding the court and give Biden as many as four new appointments. Even Biden’s own commission warned that the move would come across as an extreme partisan power grab that “could lead to a continuous cycle of future expansions.” Translation: once one party starts packing the Court, the other will respond in kind, and any semblance of judicial independence will be gone.

Carville doesn’t care. 

Democracy doesn’t matter to him. Like the rest of his party, he wants Democrats to hold permanent power so they can “save democracy” by destroying it. This has nothing to do with respecting voters or protecting election integrity. It’s about rigging the game: packing the Supreme Court, granting statehood to guaranteed blue territories, and rewriting the rules to lock in one-party rule.

Advertisement

The hypocrisy is staggering. While Democrats constantly accuse the right of undermining democracy, they’re the ones working to dismantle its very foundations. Carville’s remarks rip the mask off. The left’s push for radical structural changes isn’t about fairness or justice; it’s about clinging to power by any means necessary.

This isn’t politics as usual. It’s an attempted institutional coup. By weaponizing courts, elections, and statehood, Democrats are marching toward a future where dissent is irrelevant and the system serves only their interests. If this is their version of “saving democracy,” it looks a whole lot more like a roadmap to authoritarianism than anything resembling the Constitution.

And this is why Democrats can't have full control of the government ever again. They will try to do exactly what Carville is suggesting.

They’ve dropped all pretense — Democrats now openly plan to rig elections, pack the Supreme Court, and rewrite the rules for permanent power. PJ Media exposes their true agenda when the mainstream media looks away. Join PJ Media VIP today using promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Exclusive content, ad-free browsing, and bold conservative voices await. Don’t let the left destroy democracy—stand strong with us.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING JAMES CARVILLE SUPREME COURT

Recommended

Pastor Warns Parents: If Democrats Pass AB 495, 'This Is It. Pack Up, Grab Your Kids, Leave California' Victoria Taft
Carney's Canada David Solway
The Morning Briefing: I Totally Voted for Full Steam Ahead on Russiagate Stephen Kruiser
HUGE: Trump Orders New Census to Fix 2020’s Rigged Count Favoring Democrats Matt Margolis
They're Not YOUR Kids: School Counselor Arranged Student Abortions Without Telling Parents Victoria Taft
You're Not Going to Believe Some of the Crazy Stuff That's Banned Because of the UK's Online Safety Act Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Are You Feeling Bad? Sad? Depressed? Blame Capitalism, Says Gen Z
Fake News NPR and Fake ‘Nonprofit’ Medical Association Team Up For Pharma Propaganda Bonanza
What Democrats Don't Want You to Know About Gerrymandering
Advertisement