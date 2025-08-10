JD Vance Drops a Russiagate Truth Bomb

Vice President JD Vance just dropped a bombshell that’s should have D.C. swamp creatures shaking in their boots.

During a pre-taped interview on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Vance boldly predicted a forthcoming wave of indictments tied to the Russiagate scandal, asserting that parts of the intelligence community were weaponized to serve political agendas instead of safeguarding national security.

Advertisement

Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo, Vance made it clear he wants accountability—but only where the law is truly broken. His remarks come amid growing evidence of serious abuses of power during the lead-up to and early days of the Trump administration.

“I absolutely want to see indictments, Maria. Look, of course, you’ve got to have the law follow the facts here. You don’t just indict people to indict people. You indict people because they broke the law,” Vance said. He acknowledged that legal standards must be upheld, but emphasized that the revelations brought forward by Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel in recent weeks leave little doubt about widespread misconduct.

Vance accused key figures within the intelligence agencies of essentially “defrauding the American people” by converting Hillary Clinton’s campaign talking points into “intelligence.” He described how those operatives manipulated and distorted information to fit a predetermined narrative aimed at undermining Donald Trump. “They basically did is they defrauded the American people in order to take Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign talking points and turn them into intelligence by defrauding the American people, defrauding the intelligence agencies, lying about what the intel said.”

As Vance notes, this was not a matter of minor exaggeration but a systematic effort to selectively inflate certain pieces of information that supported Clinton’s narrative while burying or ignoring anything that contradicted it. “They would take something that supported a Hillary Clinton campaign talking point and they would overemphasize it and exaggerate it," Vance said. "They took anything that actually contradicted that narrative and they buried it deep.”

Advertisement

This distortion, Vance argued, amounted to a laundering of political propaganda through official government channels—a betrayal not only of the intelligence community’s mission but of the American public’s trust. “That’s a violation of the people’s trust. That’s a violation of what our intelligence services should be doing,” he said.

“I absolutely think they broke the law, and you’re gonna see a lot of people get indicted for that,” he added.

I hope he’s right.

The vice president made a pointed distinction between the intelligence community’s proper role and what actually transpired. “What do you want our intelligence community to be doing? I want them to be catching bad guys. I want them to be making sure that terrorists aren’t going to kill innocent American civilians.” Instead, he said, these agencies served as tools to legitimize a political narrative in the media.

“It is sick and it’s disgusting. It hurt the intelligence community, it hurt the American people, and it hurt the first Trump administration,” Vance charged. The scandal, he warned, cannot be allowed to stand without consequence. “We’ve got to have consequences for it or we’re just going to see the same play repeated again and again.”

.@VP on the explosive new revelations of the Russia collusion hoax origins: "I don't know how anybody can look at that and say that there wasn't aggressive violations of the law... We have got to have consequences for it, or we're just going to see the same play repeated again." pic.twitter.com/fiXzhwK4tu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 10, 2025

Advertisement

Vance’s remarks expose a dangerous truth: The left weaponized the intelligence community to undermine a free and fair election through blatant deception. What happens in the coming months will determine whether justice is served or if these agencies will keep slipping through oversight and accountability. His warning is unmistakable—if America lets its intelligence services become tools of political warfare, the damage inflicted won’t just fade away; it will scar the foundations of our democracy for years to come.

The truth about Russiagate corruption is finally coming to light—and the swamp is shaking! PJ Media exposes the lies the mainstream media ignores, shining a spotlight on the deep state’s betrayal. Don’t be left in the dark—join PJ Media VIP today with promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Get exclusive stories, ad-free browsing, and the power to comment. Don’t wait, support fearless conservative journalism now.