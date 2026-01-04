Behind The Curtain: Mamdani's Anti-Semitism Is Only His First Step To Destroy The West

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has been in office only a few days, has already noticeably gone after the New York Jewish population. What he is doing , however, is not only about the Jews. It is an attack on all of Western culture. He is not just rejecting the government of Israel; Mamdani is actually launching a global attack on the capitalist economy of Western civilization. It is conscious. It is dangerous. And although it is beginning with the Jews of New York, it is about something much, much more threatening and insidious.

Advertisement

Mamdani has been consistent throughout his career: founding Students for Justice in Palestine at his college; supporting BDS; supporting a global intifada; championing a state of Palestine that defines itself from the river to the sea; condemning Israel at every opportunity; getting sworn in over the Quran, a document devoted to death and hate (Robert Spencer wrote a brilliant article on the significance of this); and, going back to his SJP days, promoting the Quran’s values of fighting against “the people of the book until they pay the jizya with willing submission and feel themselves subdued” (9:29). In the same way that Israel is the first line of defense against the Islamizing of Western culture, and thus is attacked relentlessly by the Muslim world, the Jewish community of New York is being targeted by Mamdani in New York City as another direct expression of Islamic teachings, which say, “The Hour will not be established until you fight with the Jews, and the stone behind which a Jew will be hiding will say. ‘O Muslim! There is a Jew hiding behind me, so kill him.’'” (a quote used by Hamas in their Charter). This is only a first step in a much larger long-term strategy.

New York City holds a special place in the hearts and history of American Jews. It was the entry point into this nation as they first escaped from the pogroms of Russia in the early 20th century, and then as a place of refuge after the Holocaust. Going all the way back to 1654, Jewish settlers entered New Amsterdam, and the Jewish community, culture, and religion were integrated into every aspect of the city from entertainment to business. In 1920, over 28% of New Yorkers were Jewish; and by 1950 there were over 2 million Jews living in the five boroughs. Today, New York has the largest concentration of a Jewish population in the world outside the city of Tel Aviv. (This makes it all the sadder that 32% of New York Jews voted for Mamdani, like chickens voting for Col. Sanders.)

Advertisement

And on his very first day in office, “little Muhammad” Mamdani (thank you Rep. Andy Ogles of Tenn.) proceeded to make New York City a more dangerous place for Jews. After earlier saying that a synagogue should not host a pro-Israel event, he rescinded former Mayor Eric Adams’ executive orders against BDS, making New York City’s policy one that says the city will not do business with any vendor that has any ties or does business with Israel or any Israeli company. He went even further in institutionalizing his Jew-hatred, rejecting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism, which is accepted worldwide and which the U.S. as a nation has adopted.

This doesn’t just affect New York Jews; it deeply affects our nation and beyond. New York City is not only the largest metropolitan economy in America, it is the largest in the world. In 2023, NYC generated a GMP of $2.3 trillion, nearly 10% of the entire United States GDP, and more by itself than many large countries like Canada, South Korea, Australia, and even Russia.

Mamdani’s attack on Jews is not just about his Jew-hatred and being a devout follower of Islam. It is an attack on the financial wellbeing of Western culture.

It is easy to attack Jews, and anti-Semitism has been a popular hatred for centuries, so they are an easy target for Mamdani, especially with all the anti-Israel rhetoric currently being found in mainstream media. (This, despite the horrors of Oct. 7, and the reality that if a similar attack happened on any other country’s soil, the world would support the total destruction of the attacking perpetrator.) But here’s what may happen if Mamdani’s anti-Semitic goals and practices are allowed to continue.

Advertisement

Because Israel is a vibrant economy, especially strong in technology, companies will choose to move out of New York City as opposed to stop doing business with Israeli partners. Wealthy corporations with board members or owners who are Jewish will leave New York City and make their headquarters elsewhere. The stock exchange, and many of its ancillary businesses, will be deeply affected by the moves of companies. Since no pro-Israel fundraiser or speaker will be allowed in the city, hotels and restaurants will lose tremendous amounts of income as those fundraisers are moved elsewhere. The entire economy of New York City will crash, either to a lesser or greater extent, and the Jews will be blamed by Mamdani and his cohorts.

As the economy of New York City will be negatively affected, Mamdani’s long-term goal may start to be realized. Our national and the global economy are very much tied to New York City, and what happens there affects the world. This would allow socialism to become more influential, and, more importantly to Mamdani, would allow Islam to conquer economically what they could not accomplish militarily. As New York declines, it will leave an economic vacuum to be filled by players like Qatar and other oil rich nations (another reason that President Trump’s involvement in the oil fields of Venezuela becomes so important for the U.S.). Islamic regimes could become international economic hubs, replacing New York City and fully controlling the world’s economy.

In that shift, the repeated advice of Sun Tzu to win a war by destroying an enemy economically could become manifest, God forbid, and the West as we know it would be defeated and destroyed.

Advertisement

And it all starts with a Muslim born in Uganda who, as a devout Muslim who took an oath of office on the Quran, is fully devoted to the Islamic goal of creating a worldwide caliphate ruled by Sharia law.

The need to stop Mamdani is not just based on his attacks on Jews; it is an imperative for the preservation of Western civilization. God forbid, he may be able to accomplish economically what Islam has not been able to do militarily for over 1,400 years. If we look behind the curtain, his actions are not those of an ignorant anti-Semite, but of a calculating warrior for Islam.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Anti-Semitism, described Mamdani’s actions well. “When a Muslim Brotherhood Islamist whose slogan is ‘globalize the intifada’ takes control of New York City or London, these are exactly the decisions you get,” Chikli stated. “History is clear. When Islamists gain power, Jews are the first target and never the last.”

Sun Tzu wrote, “If you know your enemy and you know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.” The buildings of New York City, including City Hall, have now been lit up in green to commemorate “Muslim Heritage Month,” and as Sen. Tuberville of Alabama said upon seeing Mamdani swearing on the Quran, “the enemy is inside the gates.” Mamdani has repeatedly demonstrated that he is an enemy to Jews, Christians, and all of Western civilization. Let us all pray that Mamdani is stopped from his persecution of Jews, and from his Islamic attack on the world.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.