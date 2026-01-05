The Morning Briefing: What a Bad Day to Be a Maduro Chum

Dear fellow fans of the Morning Briefing,

Our leader, Stephen Kruiser, is alive and well. He is either up early or staying awake late, depending on your time zone, draining cans of Michigan's best IPAs. He will be back next week, I swear, but I will be here Monday-Wednesday, pushing my codswallop. Let's begin!

Am I a silly goose, or have We the People been walking around all weekend with an extra pep in our step since President Donald Trump gave Venezuela's former dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and his commie wife, Cilia FLores, "an offer they can't refuse" to visit New York City and face the music for being the filthy, American-killing, narco-terrorist (election-stealing?) parvenus that they are?

FACT-O-RAMA! I was up very late last Friday. I was awakened Saturday morning by my phone's undeniable bleeps, which I set specifically for action on the Slack network that we PJ Media warriors use to play silly games communicate. My first thought was that Kruiser, currently visiting my home state of Michigan, was out of one of those Michigan-based, hard-to-find IPAs he likes. It turned out Trump had toppled Venezuela, and the Kruiser bar-away-from-home-bart was, and remains, well stocked.

My spidey sense told me Maduro was in super-dooper, poop-his-crocks panic mode when he announced he was ready to "combat drug trafficking," referring, of course, to the funky dust he and his PT-blow boats were funneling into the United States. But, despite the American armada off his coast, I didn't think a humiliating pajama snatch-and-grab was on the table. All of which reminded me of a 1979 Toyota: oh, what a feeling!

Grabbing Maduro in his Chairman Mao underoos isn't just entertaining; it's a major setback for the Islamo-communists' plan to take over the world. It also sends a message that maybe, just maybe, Maduro's globalist team of commie circle-jerk-offs might want to keep a low profile, lest Trump's invading body snatchers whisk them away like well-trained, camo-clad Hobyahs.

FACT-O-RAMA! My grandfather would tell us kids the story of the Hobyahs before going to bed, assuring we wouldn't sleep until sunrise.

I suspect Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Premier XI Jinping will be cranky over Maduro's downfall but won't be snatched away, but the mullahs of Iran should fear a visit by a fusillade of Trump's bunker-busting, regime-changing hypersonic kisses.

I believe Cuba and Nicaragua may crumble next, as PJ Media's Sarah Anderson wrote about recently.

Our own Charlie Martin wrote about how China stands to suffer from Maduro's change of address.

The guy who should be dropping crabcakes into his skivvies today is former President Joe Biden.

Biden pretended Maduro was an enemy and went so far as to place a mythical $25 million bounty on his head. In reality, I suspect that Biden and Maduro worked together to steal the 2020 election, flood the U.S. with gangbangers, and bring down the United States of America.

Watch this video. We were told it was a gaffe. Now we know Biden was cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs for his entire term and perhaps knew the cheat was on:

It isn't happening overnight, but with a little luck and a lot of reporting by yours truly, the nation will hopefully learn what a crew of traitors Joe Biden and his pardoned family have been.

The ultimate loser-fest is the piles of feculence, communists calling themselves U.S. liberals, who are attacking Trump for deposing a New World Order dictator.

Video of the president of Venezuela, Maduro, wearing a keffiyeh and supporting Gazan terrorists.



He won’t be able to do that anymore.



Fuck Maduro, fuck Ali Khamenei. God bless America.pic.twitter.com/j5WymgWAC3 — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) January 3, 2026

Your blue-haired they/them-in-law suddenly believes Maduro is a hero. Never mind that he trashed a wealthy nation to the point where Venezuelan citizens (what's left of them; one-third left the country) were reduced to raiding zoos for meat. But hey, who am I to decry tasty meals of pulled panda, grilled stork chops, and "wish" tacos?

FACT-O-RAMA! A "wish" taco is when you have a tortilla and "wish" you had some fish to throw in it. P.S. that's a Blues Brothers reference, bow-bow BOW!

The positive effects of Maduro's "retirement" can't be underestimated. It is the equivalent of our 1942 victory at Midway, the beginning of the end for our enemy. I suspect the globalists will now find themselves in kamikaze mode and playing defense until worldwide communism is devoured, for now, in flames.

In other news, a killer comedian, police officer, radio and TV host, patriotic J6er, and a close friend of mine, John Mulroony, has passed away unexpectedly.

RIP John Mulrooney, Comedian, Host & Actor

Comedy Tonight, The Late Show on Fox, Hollywood Squares, The Pat Sajak Show, Midtown North, Andrew Dice Clay's Valentine's Day Massacre

Competed on Star Search

2x N.Y.S.B. Award for Best On-Air Personality#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/iKdDYwBzM4 — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) January 1, 2026

LAUGH-O-RAMA! Adam Sandler told Joe Rogan that Mulrooney was the comedian no one wanted to follow.

“Mul­rooney would just des­troy a room, he was so loose and could dom­in­ate the room,” Sand­ler declared on Joe Roga's podcast in 2024.

John appeared on Star Search. He replaced Joan Rivers on The Tonight Show, filled in for Pat Sajak, and was on a pile of other shows. He later became a police officer and a dedicated patriot, who "allegedly" drove to Washington, D.C., with my fiancee and me on January 6, 2021. He performed for our troops on military bases in the Middle East.

Related: My Long J6 Nightmare Is Finally Over (I Hope)

John and I were scheduled to work together on January 30-31. I got "the call" around 7:00 am on December 29.

So long, pal. I'll see you in the green room after my set.

