JD Vance Takes on Lefty Claims About Venezuelan Drug Trafficking

American leftists, who never met an anti-American dictator they didn’t like, are protesting the U.S. capture of Venezuelan dictator and narcoterrorist Nicolás Maduro. Part of their noisy hysteria includes highly deceptive claims about the drug war Venezuelan cartels wage on America.

Vice President JD Vance wrote on X Sunday, “You see a lot [of] claims that Venezuela has nothing to do with drugs because most of the fentanyl comes from elsewhere. I want to address this.” He not only explained the reality of Venezuelan drug trafficking that was backed by Maduro, he also took on false claims about the Venezuelan oil industry and its new American takeover.

One misconception is about how many kinds of deadly drugs are trafficked. “First off, fentanyl isn't the only drug in the world and there is still fentanyl coming from Venezuela (or at least there was),” Vance wrote. “Second, cocaine, which is the main drug trafficked out of Venezuela, is a profit center for all of the Latin America cartels. If you cut out the money from cocaine (or even reduce it) you substantially weaken the cartels overall. Also, cocaine is bad too!” It’s sad lefties have to be told that.

Donald Trump also emphasized yesterday how many hundreds of thousands of Americans have died thanks to Venezuelan drug trafficking, and he specifically mentioned terrorist gang Tren de Aragua.

Furthermore, Vance noted that the administration has not focused on Venezuela to the exclusion of other foreign countries’ threats. “Third, yes, a lot of fentanyl is coming out of Mexico. That continues to be a focus of our policy in Mexico and is a reason why President Trump shut the border on day one,” Vance stated.

As for the outrage over Trump’s announcement U.S. oil companies would be taking over, rebuilding, and running Venezuelan oil infrastructure, the true picture is not as leftists frame it either. Vance wrote, “Fourth, I see a lot of criticism about oil. About 20 years ago, Venezuela expropriated American oil property and until recently used that stolen property to get rich and fund their narcoterrorist activities. I understand the anxiety over the use of military force, but are we just supposed to allow a communist to steal our stuff in our hemisphere and do nothing? Great powers don't act like that.”

But the whole key is that Democrats do not want America to be a great power. They long ago sold out to our enemies. They are far more outraged at the fall of a murderous dictator than they are at the tyranny he enforced or the many other dictatorships that still threaten America. It is worth noting that Democrats are spouting the same talking points that Hamas, the Chinese Communist Party, Putin’s regime, Iran’s terror-sponsoring regime, and many other of the worst and most evil governments in the world are repeating. That is how you know they are on the wrong side of history.

Vance is right: “The United States, thanks to President Trump's leadership, is a great power again. Everyone should take note.” And lefties can cry us a river.

