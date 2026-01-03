Israeli Officials Praise U.S. as Leader of the Free World After Maduro’s Capture

Government officials from Israel are enthusiastically praising the strong leadership of President Donald Trump and America after the sudden U.S. strike on Venezuela that captured its dictator and toppled his regime.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led the way with his brief but warm endorsement of Trump's actions and U.S. military efficiency. “Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump for your bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice. I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers,” he wrote. No doubt Netanyahu is hoping that the terror-sponsoring Iranian regime will be next.

Not so happy right now is the genocidal terrorist group Hamas, which condemned the American capture and arrest of Venezuelan dictator and narcoterrorist kingpin Nicolás Maduro. As the Israeli Foreign Ministry put it, “If Hamas opposes something you did - you can be sure you did something right.”

Gideon Sa’ar, who is Israel’s foreign minister, is as delighted as Hamas is disappointed. “Israel commends the United States’ operation, led by President Trump, which acted as the leader of the free world,” he began. “At this historic moment, Israel stands alongside the freedom-loving Venezuelan people, who have suffered under Maduro’s illegal tyranny.”

Sa’ar highlighted the reasons why the Trump administration took out the Maduro regime. “Israel welcomes the removal of the dictator who led a network of drugs and terror and hopes for the return of democracy to the country and for friendly relations between the states,” Sa’ar declared. “The people of Venezuela deserve to exercise their democratic rights. South America deserves a future free from the axis of terror and drugs.”

Sharren Haskel, his deputy minister, was just as fervent in her comments. “Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores have been indicted in New York on narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess them against the United States,” she detailed the charges against the ex-dictator and his wife which have been brought in a New York court.

The United States, Haskel emphasized, “is Israel’s strongest ally. We support America’s right to defend itself and enforce its laws.” Just as the Trump administration accuses Maduro of sending terrorist cartels to America, Haskel wrote, “Maduro led a terrorist regime, propped up by Iran, using Venezuela as a platform for Hezbollah’s drug trafficking, money-laundering and terror networks.”

For Israel, Iran is of course of paramount importance, given that regime’s decades of backing antisemitic terrorism, and the Israelis have been hoping for American support in facing off against Iran.

This is all underlying Haskel’s declaration that “Narco-states, modern-Marxists and Islamic terror regimes thrive together. They are different sides of the same coin. My warmest congratulations to the US military and to President Trump on this successful operation apprehending Maduro. Now, let democracy and freedom flourish in Venezuela!”

Amen!

