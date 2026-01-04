New St. Paul Mayor Said She Was an Illegal Alien

The new mayor of St. Paul in Minnesota identified herself as an illegal alien, before subsequently claiming she obtained citizenship anyway, and somehow in this confusion won an election without a majority of the vote and was sworn in to office in an American city.

Illegal aliens are, of course, not even allowed to be in the country, let alone to hold elected office. It is not clear whether Democrat politician Kaohly Her was telling the truth when she initially said she was in the country illegally or when she subsequently corrected her statement and claimed that after illegal entry she became a citizen. But it would seem important to ascertain her potential past violations of American law if she is going to be the mayor of a major U.S. city.

Minnesota Reformer reported that Her, who was previously a state representative, announced to the state House last June, “I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here in this country.”

Her was trying to convince Republicans to support taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal aliens. “I tell you this story because I want you to think about who it is that you are calling illegal. My family was just smarter in how we illegally came here. We had more privileges and more ability, which is why we came here in that way.”

That mystifying statement refers to the fact her father illegally lied on his paperwork to come to America as a refugee from Laos, as Her told Minnesota Reformer. The whole family was allowed to become citizens later anyway, and Her is apparently extremely proud of her father’s deceptive behavior, which expedited their arrival to the U.S.

Democrat Mayor Kaohly Vang Her might need to be investigated because even if she is a citizen, she did previously violate immigration law. Though she was a minor at the time, she has proudly affirmed her crime into adulthood, and bragged about her father’s illegal actions.

St. Paul, incidentally, is a sanctuary city, and Her has already announced her plans for defying federal law and thwarting ICE activities. She aims to restrict ICE access to city property and even asserts she has the authority to prevent them from conducting operations in public spaces.

In fact, 8 U.S. Code § 1324 condemns anyone who “knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation.” 18 U.S. Code § 111 bans interference in federal immigration operations.

What makes Her’s election even more sketchy and possibly illegitimate is that she apparently did not really win the election. She initially received fewer votes than the opponent whom she allegedly beat. The UK Daily Mail explained the complicated election results:

Mayor Melvin Carter [D]...gained 40.83 percent of the vote, followed by Her with 38.43 percent, but since no-one secured a majority, the newcomer stormed to victory based on a tabulation of second choice votes.

In case you're wondering, St. Paul has ranked choice voting, an un-American, unjust, and highly rigged system that enables just the sort of anti-democratic disaster that put Her in power.

