Kamala Harris Humiliates Herself Condemning Capture of Maduro

It’s been over a year now since her humiliating loss to President Donald Trump, yet for some reason, Kamala Harris still hasn’t figured out that she’s a joke and should fade away into the sunset rather than subject herself to future embarrassment for opening her mouth.

Like many other Democrats who have decided that opposing the capture of a dictator is the hill they want to die on, Kamala took to X on Saturday to condemn Donald Trump's successful military operation that captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

I guess she’s still on the DNC email list for the latest talking points.

"Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable," she claimed. “That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price.”

Her post continued:

The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to. This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman. If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies. The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home. America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and — most importantly — putting the American people first.

As I pointed out yesterday, Trump has not gotten us into another war. This was a surgical strike that accomplished its objective without a hitch. The statement is curiously similar to pretty much every other Democrats’ statement on the successful mission.

But what makes her statement even more absurd and hypocritical than those of other Democrats is that the Biden-Harris administration approved a $25 million bounty for information leading to Maduro's arrest just days before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris left office.

“Today, Nicolás Maduro held an illegitimate presidential inauguration in Venezuela in a desperate attempt to seize power,” began a statement from former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, dated January 10, 2025. “The Venezuelan people and world know the truth – Maduro clearly lost the 2024 presidential election and has no right to claim the presidency. The United States rejects the National Electoral Council’s fraudulent announcement that Maduro won the presidential election and does not recognize Nicolás Maduro as the president of Venezuela. President-elect Edmundo González Urrutia should be sworn in, and the democratic transition should begin. We stand ready to support a return to democracy in Venezuela.”

The statement continued:

In solidarity with the Venezuelan people, the U.S. Government and our partners around the world are taking action today. The Department of State is increasing the reward offers to up to $25 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Nicolás Maduro and Maduro’s Minister of Interior Diosdado Cabello. The Department of State is also adding a new reward offer of up to $15 million for Maduro’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López. These three reward offers stem from criminal narcotrafficking indictments announced in March 2020.

Will Chamberlain, senior counsel of the Article III Project, called Kamala out and asked, “Now you're saying capturing him was unlawful? Did you just entirely forget your administration's policy?”

The Biden-Harris administration made available a $25,000,000 reward for information that would have lead to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro.



Now you're saying capturing him was unlawful? Did you just entirely forget your administration's policy? pic.twitter.com/fbXSDzPZ68 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 4, 2026

It's a fair question. How does Kamala square condemning Trump's capture of Maduro as illegal while her own administration literally put a price on his head?

Kamala was part of an administration that wanted to bring Maduro to justice. Trump delivered the results they couldn’t, and now she's rebranding his success as recklessness.

