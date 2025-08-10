Dr. Phil Destroyed Bill Maher on His Own Show, and It Was Epic

I’ve commended leftist comedian Bill Maher plenty of times in the past for his willingness to call out the radical, woke left, and without a doubt, he deserves that praise because there are very few people on the left willing to say such things. That said, Maher is still a leftist and is wrong on many things. And on the latest episode of his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Dr. Phil called him out to his face, and it was pretty epic.

It started with Maher questioning why Dr. Phil would join immigration enforcement raids. “You’re a guy who we know for so many years who has been working to put families together, to bring families who are apart and heal them,” Maher said. “And now you’re going on raids with people who are literally separating families. Explain that to me.”

Dr. Phil didn’t just push back on Maher’s criticisms of ICE; he dismantled them point by point, right to Maher’s face, delivering a blunt reality check that left Maher visibly scrambling.

“Well, now that’s bulls***!” he fired back.

“That’s not bulls***,” Maher insisted.

“Oh no, that is,” Dr. Phil replied.

“They’re not separating families?” Maher asked

Dr. Phil then explained what’s what to Maher.

“If you arrest somebody that’s a citizen that has committed a crime or is DUI with a child in the backseat, do you think they don’t separate that family right then, right there?”

When Maher tried to counter with “that’s not what’s going on,” Dr. Phil doubled down. “Of course they do,” he said. “I was hearing you in your monologue saying you’ve got these ICE agents with masks on. Well, let me tell you why they have their mask on…. They’re being doxxed. Their names, their pictures, their addresses, their families—all being put online, even on telephone poles. So of course they’re wearing masks so they don’t get outed and have violence committed against their families. Negative actions against ICE agents are up 1000% in the last several months, 130% in violence against them.”

Dr. Phil continued, “The ICE raids I’ve been on—I’ve seen the files. They’ve got a rap sheet 12, 14 cases long of child predators they’re taking off the street. These are the worst first that they’re taking off the streets. Who would want them back in their communities?”

It’s a fair question, and Maher couldn’t dispute it.

“We all agree with that. Nobody wants that,” he admitted, but then he tried to pivot the conversation toward illegal workers. “The ones standing in front of Home Depot just looking for an honest day’s work… those are the good people, I assume.”

By that point, though, the damage was done. Dr. Phil had methodically shredded Maher’s talking points and left the studio audience buzzing. The moment was, in every sense, an epic takedown—one where facts, not feelings, won the day.

NEW: Bill Maher confronts Dr. Phil over joining ICE raids — and Dr. Phil fires back, calling bullsh*t right to his face.



Dr. Phil doesn’t just curse for anything.



MAHER: "Why are you going on these ICE raids? I don't understand that. You're a guy who we know for so many years…

In the end, Maher’s attempt to frame ICE raids as heartless exercises in “family separation” crumbled under the weight of Dr. Phil’s blunt, fact-based rebuttals. The reality—ignored by so many on the left—is that these operations are removing violent criminals, child predators, and repeat offenders from communities that desperately need protection. Yet leftist politicians, activists, and media figures like Maher still find themselves opposing policies that keep their own neighborhoods safer, all because acknowledging their value would mean breaking from the progressive narrative. Dr. Phil’s takedown didn’t just expose the weakness of Maher’s argument—it underscored the moral bankruptcy of a movement more interested in scoring political points than in protecting the public from dangerous criminal illegals.

