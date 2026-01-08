The Morning Briefing: Let's Hear It for the (Red-Blooded American) Boy!

Sarah Anderson | 12:36 AM on January 08, 2026
Al Drago/Pool via AP

Hola, amigos and amigas! At this point, we're not sure where Kruiser is — the last time any of us saw him, he was hosting a silent retreat at a Bass Pro Shop in Michigan. So, you'll have to settle for me today...

In Wednesday's Morning Briefing, our own Kevin Downey, Jr. talked about AWFLs, the affluent white female liberals who are ruining our country. In an effort to be fair and balanced, I'd like to add that behind every one of them is usually some effeminate, affluent, white, liberal "man" who wishes he could menstruate, watches Property Brothers, and secretly wishes his favorite AWFL would paint his toenails to match hers. 

You can typically find his cojones in a little jar on a shelf next to her "Live, Laugh, Dismantle the Patriarchy" sign. 

Somehow, some of these men have made it into United States leadership. I won't name any names; I'll just throw up a few pictures and videos of this type of specimen for you to examine. 

For some reason, you can often find them up in Minnesota. This one almost became vice president:   

This one seems to wish he were in Somalia. I have a feeling he wouldn't get out alive:   

This one might actually be a lesbian:   

Oops, wait, that's not the United States. I went too far north. 

Some of them are also in California. This one is running for governor:  

And this one actually is the governor. (Whoever created this video deserves the Pulitzer Prize for memes.): 

But do you know where you won't find men like this? In the mother-flippin' Donald Trump administration. 

Welcome to 2026, the year of the red-blooded American man. You won't find him organizing drag queen story hours, getting upset because someone called him a "retard," or telling us his pronouns. 

He's too busy capturing dictators. 

He's too busy shutting down the MSM. 

He's too busy training with the Navy Seals while sitting one heartbeat — or one 2028 campaign — away from becoming the most powerful man in the world. 

He's too busy putting the "health" back in Health and Human Services. 

He's too busy pushing for the eradication of socialism across an entire hemisphere.

Oops. I went too far south, but bless that man, too.  

My point is that we're just a week into 2026, and these men — real men — of the Trump administration are out there kicking butt and showing the world who's boss, and they're doing so unapologetically. I can't turn away. I've been working every night until well after midnight just because this is such an exciting time to be alive.  

This is exactly what I voted for. After years of lukewarm whatever Joe Biden was, Trump and his men — okay, his women too... to be honest, if I were in danger, I'd call Kristi Noem before I called Tim Walz or Eric Swalwell — are making me believe in my country again. 

God bless the United States of America, and if the remaining 51 weeks of 2026 are anything like this first one, I'm not sure I'll ever sleep. Keep it up, guys. You're giving me and every other non-AWFL woman in this country the vapors.  

The Marco Minute

Did you really think I was going to talk about the men of the Trump administration and leave out the best one? All of my gal pals fawn over Stephen Miller, JD Vance, and Pete Hegseth, but for me, it's Rubio for life. Today alone, he briefed the House and Senate; met with the Saudi foreign minister; withdrew the United States from 66 "wasteful, ineffective, or harmful" international organizations; and worked on buying Greenland, all while running Venezuela and the National Archives.   

That's hot. What's even hotter is when he schools a Sunday show info babe on why we must protect our Western Hemisphere. 

Last time I was here, I suggested y'all contact Kruiser and tell him that the "Marco Minute" should become a permanent part of the Morning Briefing. I'm stubborn and not giving up this mission. Email Kruiser and demand it stays... or, at least, send him your contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence at [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with Kruiser and me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Me: What's REALLY Next for Venezuela and What the MSM Gets Wrong

Also me: WATCH: Rubio Sets the Record Straight on Greenland, Venezuelan Strategy

VodkaPundit: Trump's 'Peace on Earth' Raid: The Monroe Doctrine Is Back, Baby

Fire Lies 3: No Preparation, No Water, and Then the Devil Winds Came

After Trump’s First Year, The Left Is Starting to Realize That It’s Losing

We’re Being Robbed of Awesome New Conspiracy Theories — All Because Lindsey Graham Isn’t Jewish!

Mamdani Stands Behind Woke 'Housing Justice' Appointee Who Thinks Home Ownership Is 'White Supremacy'

Rob Schneider Pulls Back the Curtain on Hollywood’s Conservative Blacklist

Nick Shirley Drops Another Video, and It Will Blow Your Mind

Our Real Crisis: Collapsing Trust

Eric's 'Desert Island Discs'

How Samuel Morse Built a Machine That Shrank the World

U.S. Seizes Russian Oil Tanker Fleeing Venezuela

Townhall Mothership 

Michigan Parolee Sentenced to 20 Years for Possession of 12 Pounds of Meth

Kansas Sheriff's Office Praises Armed Citizen as 'Surprise Guest Hero'

Covenant Killer's Manifesto Includes Criticism of Biden's Anti-Gun Push

Tampon Tim Did Not Just Say That About Today's ICE Agent Shooting in Minneapolis

Either Jacob Frey Is Lying Through His Teeth or He Hasn't Seen This Angle of the Fatal Shooting Yet

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem Drops Facts, Cooks Walz and Frey During Presser on MN Anti-ICE Incident

Wife of Slain Minneapolis Domestic Terrorist Allegedly Caught on Tape Filming Incident, Sobbing Afterward

Is It 'Go Time' in Iran?

Rep. Nancy Mace: Oversight Committee Tables Motion to Subpoena Rep. Ilhan Omar's Immigration Records

Rep. at Hearing on MN Fraud Says More Time Should Be Spent on Looking at Violent White Men

Wednesday's Final Word

Consequences for Actions: Accused Murderer Nick Reiner Gets Public Defender

VIP

The Left Is at War With America

The Boss: Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 5

The Three Kings Who Sought Christ Show the Opposite of Leftist Leadership

The Boat, the Storm, and the Lord Who Walks on Water

McRib on Trial: Lawsuit Demands Truth in Fake-Rib Advertising

Get Ready, George Floyd 2.0 Is Coming

Donald Trump Is a Federal Regulator's Worst Nightmare

2026: Authoritarian Overreach Meets Its Reckoning

Around the Interwebz 

Everything We Know About the Neon Orange Shark Discovered in Costa Rica

Matthew Perry’s unmarked gravesite updated with special nod to Friends

Rescuers use drone technology to find dog traveling from SC that escaped along New Jersey Turnpike

Philip Rivers on NFL head coaching interest: 'I can coach at this level'

The Kruiser Kabana, Southern Edition 


Kabana Gallery

One day, I will own something by Steve Penley. He's a fine artist and fellow UGA guy.

Kabana Comedy

I think I featured Atlanta comedian Nick Murphy last time, but I'm gonna do it again because I adore him. 


Kabana Tunes

Do we have any Avett Brothers fans around here? These North Carolina boys can sing. 

Kabana TV 

Pretty sure "Kabana TV" isn't a thing, but I spent a lot of time in November and December watching Queen of the South, and I wanted to recommend it — I just haven't had a chance. It's a violent cartel show, so keep that in mind, and speaking of red-blooded American men, ladies, I could recommend it for James Valdez alone. Holy moly.   

POTUS Press Today

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
THURSDAY, JANUARY 8, 2026

In-Town Pool
TV Corr & Crew: CBS
Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Newsday
Secondary Print: Bloomberg Government
Radio: FOX
New Media: Decrypt Media

EST:
9:00 AM                                                   In-Town Pool Call Time

10:15 AM                                                  THE PRESIDENT participates in a Photo Opportunity with United States Attorneys
East Room
Closed Press

11:00 AM                                                  THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing
Oval Office
Closed Press

5:30 PM                                                     THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting
Oval Office
Closed Press
Gain access to more exclusive content, take advantage of some fun perks, and support conservative media for less than $20 per year! Just click here and sign up to become a PJ Media VIP member

