Mamdani Stands Behind Woke 'Housing Justice' Appointee Who Thinks Home Ownership Is 'White Supremacy'

You wouldn't think that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's appointment of a director of the Office to Protect Tenants would be very controversial, but his choice of longtime radical activist Cea Weaver for the position has become the first genuine crisis of his mayoralty.

As I covered yesterday, Weaver, one of Mamdani's Democratic Socialist Party cronies, has some curious views on private property, home ownership, and shrinking the value of real estate.

Mamdani’s newly appointed tenant advocate director thinks home ownership and private property is white supremacy pic.twitter.com/eIHPSGzRet — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2026

What else?



She believes:



"rent control is a perfect solution to everything"



and



rent control is "a more effective way to shrink the value of real estate than reducing rezoning applications" pic.twitter.com/ZNyCFWUXsd — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

“The reality is that for centuries, we have really treated property as an individualized good and not as a collective good,” Weaver stated. She will look to correct that historical error in her new position as Tenant Director.

Mamdani is standing by Weaver, which is a major league rookie mistake.

“We made the decision to have Cea Weaver serve as our executive director for the mayor’s office to protect tenants, to build on the work that she has done to protect tenants across the city, and we were already seeing the results of that work,” he told reporters following an unrelated news conference.

The very first week he's in office is not the time to experience a social media firestorm. Weaver is a minor appointment to an office that isn't supposed to have a lot of power. A more seasoned politician would have cut her loose after the first tweet about white supremacy came to light.

Instead, this crisis is only going to grow as more idiotic statements from Weaver surface.

Weaver deleted her X account last week, but as we all know, the internet is forever. Last October, during the immigration crackdown, she suggested using the schools as "sites of resistance" to the federal government.

🚨 Mamdani’s Tenant Pick: “Use the Schools” and Tenant Associations as “Sites of Resistance”



Mamdani just appointed Cea Weaver to run the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants.



In an October clip, she says NYC should use public schools, PTAs, and tenant associations as “sites of… pic.twitter.com/nogQ10MpdT — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) January 5, 2026

Naturally, this didn't go over well with parents of school-age children.

My children’s schools are a place for students to be educated not a “site of resistance” for spoiled, childless, trust fund socialists to push their shitty ideas. These people are unbearable. https://t.co/8LBQe1Woah — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) January 6, 2026

Leave it to Iowahawk to get to the meat of the matter.

How many of you online "experts" criticizing this woman have a B.A. in Growth and Structure of Cities from Bryn Mawr and M.A. in Urban Planning from NYU?



Yeah, I didn't f**king think so https://t.co/4leABxXuqp — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 5, 2026

"You all acting like she doesn't know what she's talking about when she's written at lease 10 term papers, and I bet she had to do a summer internship running Des Moines or someplace like that," Iowahawk added.

The firestorm over the discovery of these tweets and many more has embroiled Mamdani's office in controversy. It's also attracted the attention of the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice, Harmeet Dhillon, the Trump administration's point man on civil rights.

“We will NOT tolerate discrimination based on skin color,” Dhillon said in a Tuesday post on X. “It is ILLEGAL. [DOJ Civil Rights Division] is paying very close attention.”

Dillon told One America News, “We have several federal statutes that explicitly protect people of all colors and all different kinds of backgrounds and military status and so forth from the exact kind of land grabs and reallocation and redistribution that is being promised in New York."

Mamdani might not want to jettison Weaver, but Dillon and the DOJ might not give him a choice.

