Kai Trump Reveals the Secret to Driving Liberals Up the Wall

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, has spent most of her life watching her family navigate the dangerous and bloody waters of politics, and she has picked up a trick or two along the way. Above all, she learned how to drive liberals up the wall—a favorite activity of conservatives who have endured the rising tide of left-wing insanity, especially over the past decade.

That skill has become necessary if you want to share your political views and emerge with your mental health intact. Nothing screams “well-adjusted adult” quite like irritating your opponents while you remain as cool as a freeze pop.

Trump recently appeared on the Impaulsive podcast, hosted by social media star and WWE wrestler Logan Paul. During the episode, 18-year-old Kai—who plans to play golf at the University of Miami—talked about the flak she takes for belonging to the Trump family. In today’s climate, carrying that last name isn’t easy, which explains why survival requires both a backbone of steel and a solid sense of humor. Kai clearly inherited both from her parents and grandfather.

“I mean, hey, people—some people don’t like me,” she told Paul. “I mean, 50% of the world doesn’t like me because of my last name. But they don’t actually know me. So I’m hoping if people actually give me a shot and don’t look at the last name, then I won’t have any ops. But we’ll see.”

She will almost certainly face pushback from radical, pink-haired, septum-pierced wackos on college campuses, but Kai appears well equipped for the battles ahead. In fact, her strategy for handling these people should serve as a lesson for anyone who constantly battles the forces of evil known as “progressivism.”

“I had one time where I was out in public and someone literally walked up to me and told me my grandpa sucks,” she said after Paul asked whether she frequently has run-ins with haters. “I was like, ‘Well, thank you so much for taking the time outta your day to say that. Like, great—what do you want me to say to that?’”

What kind of person decides to walk up to someone they don’t even know and unload insults about that person’s family? As much as I can’t stand Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer, I would never approach their grandchildren to rant about how much I dislike their grandparents—especially without knowing them. That behavior goes far beyond rude. It borders on mental illness.

Paul, who knows a thing or two about dealing with haters, offered a solid suggestion for handling lunatics like the one Kai encountered.

“Do you know what a good response is whenever someone approaches you just spewing hatred? ‘God bless you.’”

Nothing angers liberals more than refusing to get emotional while choosing kindness and respect instead. They want conservatives to lose control. They crave an explosive confrontation they can use to justify the caricature of conservatives that liberal professors, media talking heads, and cultural elites have drilled into their heads. Staying calm robs them of that satisfaction.

“By the way, if you’re calmer, it pisses them off more,” Kai responded. “It’s actually kind of funny.”

It's a hoot, that's for sure.

