Teacher Fired for Rejecting Trans Ideology Can Sue Over Religious Discrimination

A teacher whom an Indiana school district fired over his religious beliefs opposing radical transgender ideology will be allowed to take the district to court.

The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in John Kluge’s favor and reversed a previous district court ruling on Tuesday in a win for First Amendment rights. Brownsburg Community School Corporation fired Kluge, a music teacher, for refusing to use pronouns based on a student’s alleged gender identity instead of biological sex. Kluge cited his religious beliefs, which Brownsburg did not accept as an excuse.

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), whose attorneys were defending Kluge, was thrilled with the appeals court decision. ADF Senior Counsel and Vice President of U.S. Litigation David Cortman explained, “Title VII [of the Civil Rights Act] requires the government to accommodate its employees’ freedom to live and work according to their religious beliefs.”

Hence, Kluge had a strong legal case. Cortman added, “The Brownsburg school district ignored this right, deciding instead that Mr. Kluge’s religious views couldn’t be tolerated. It revoked his religious accommodation based on the complaints of a few, forcing him to resign or be fired. The 7th Circuit reversed the district court’s ruling against Mr. Kluge and sent the case back down for trial. We look forward to proving at trial that Brownsburg discriminated against Mr. Kluge.”

The school district could now be liable for damages and also for significant attorney fees.

Townhall explained:

Kluge taught at Brownsburg High School for four years. In 2017, the school district mandated that teachers refer to transgender students using pronouns and names inconsistent with their sex. Kluge requested a religious accommodation under Title VII to call all his students by their last names—like a coach—instead of their pronouns. The school district initially granted Kluge this accommodation, and he taught under it for a school year. But after complaints, the district revoked the accommodation and Brownsburg terminated Kluge’s employment in 2021.

Kluge lost the lawsuit originally and so appealed the decision, losing his first appeal, but finally, on his second appeal, received a favorable ruling.

Now he and ADF have to win their case in trial, so pray that the next ruling is as favorable as this one.

Public schools and massive corporations are still attempting to force employees to affirm woke lies or face job loss. Hopefully, the new appeals court decision will be beneficial not only for Kluge but also for others who might seek legal redress for religious discrimination after refusing to use radical transgender terminology.

