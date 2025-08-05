Canadian Wokies Can Choose Only Male or Female on U.S. Travel Cards

Some heads are about to explode into rainbow dust. Canadians using the Nexus system for travel cards into the United States will only be allowed to choose from the two biological sexes, male and female, thanks to the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Since Donald Trump’s executive order ensured that the United States only recognizes the two sexes created by God rather than the many invented “genders” of leftist propaganda, Canadians renewing travel cards on Nexus will no longer have the option to select “X” to indicate a fantasy gender aside from male or female, The Globe and Mail reported.

The Nexus system facilitates speedier border crossings for individuals who are pre-approved and considered low risk. The system is managed jointly by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is why the Trump administration was able to implement the change.

Canadians can no longer mark their gender as “X” on new or renewed Nexus travel cards, following a change tied to an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump that restricts federal recognition to only two genders: male and female.https://t.co/iaaB7ZH71I — Juno News (@junonewscom) August 5, 2025

Recommended: On Target: Trump Celebrates Shooting Sports Month

Naturally, leftists are already up in arms, claiming that it is a human right to demand that governments affirm one's mental illness. The Globe and Mail sniffled:

Advertisement

Immigration lawyers said Canada’s decision to force non-binary or trans Canadians to choose a male or female gender designation for Nexus raises human-rights concerns and could prompt a court challenge in Canada on constitutional grounds… Between January, 2022, and March, approximately 550 Nexus applications were submitted with X as the gender identifier, the CBSA said.

Smith Immigration Law’s Sarah Mikhail (Marxist/crazy), who focuses on helping LGBTQ people to immigrate, whined, “What we’re seeing here is an example of the wide reach of the discriminatory policies of the Trump administration targeting trans and non-binary people, now reaching and impacting Canadian citizens as well.”

This is especially an overreaction because people who already have Canadian passports with their gender marked as “X” will still be allowed to enter the United States.

The change only applies to the Nexus system, which U.S. CBP has some control over, according to The Globe and Mail. And in fact, the issue will not arise until the cards need to be renewed, as the United States will still accept previously approved cards regardless of the gender identification.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: ‘Transgender’ Dolls and the Leftist Mania for Corrupting EVERYTHING

“New applicants are able to apply using a passport with the ‘X’ gender identifier, however they will be required to select ‘male’ or ‘female’ for the purposes of their NEXUS membership,” CBSA spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy clarified.

Libs of TikTok celebrated the news: “Trump stopped illegals from invading us and is now also stopping mental illness from flowing through our border.” Let’s be honest, if this new rule does deter transgender crazies from coming into the United States, that would be a victory, not a tragedy. We have enough woke wackos here already.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to highlight Trump administration wins. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.