It's Happening: Schiff Under Investigation by the Maryland AG for Mortgage Fraud

Matt Margolis | 10:15 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Adam Schiff, the man who never missed a chance to lecture America about ethics and accountability, is now the focus of a full-blown federal criminal investigation. 

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland, hardly a bastion of right-wing activism, revealed it is actively pursuing Schiff for alleged mortgage fraud. This isn’t some garden-variety political dustup—Schiff faces accusations that he repeatedly lied about his primary residence on federally backed mortgage applications spanning over a decade, from 2009 through 2020. While representing California in Congress, Schiff allegedly listed a Maryland property as his primary address to secure more favorable terms on his loans. Simultaneously, he maintained ownership and residency at his Burbank, California condo, the very residence promoted as his home base during his 2023 Senate campaign.

The accusations don’t stop at mere paperwork snafus. The Federal Housing Finance Agency referred the matter to the Department of Justice after uncovering evidence that Schiff may have falsified bank documentation and property records—not once but repeatedly—to line his own pockets. If true, these are not trivial offenses. They point to violations of wire fraud, bank fraud, and submitting false financial statements, all crimes carrying serious criminal consequences. The noose tightens most notably around a 2011 affidavit in which Schiff declared under penalty of perjury that the Montgomery County, Maryland, home was his primary residence. Yet, when political winds shifted, he evidently felt comfortable turning on a dime and marketing himself as a lifelong Californian.

WATCH: Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bomb on Van Jones Over Russian Collusion Hoax

Put simply: the law typically deals harshly with individuals savvy enough to game the system for personal gain. U.S. Attorneys in Maryland have honed in on Schiff’s false affidavit, which enabled him to obtain more advantageous loan terms reserved for primary residences—a benefit never intended for jet-setting politicians seeking to have it both ways. 

This is the same man who spent years lecturing the nation about “accountability” and “truth,” yet now finds himself unable to live up to the very standard he set for others. 

“I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist. And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social last month. “Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA. I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook. The FRAUD began with the refinance of his Maryland property on February 6, 2009, and continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland property was correctly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020. Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice.”

While Schiff’s leftist defenders will no doubt attempt to spin, deflect, and accuse anyone demanding justice of being “radical” or “extreme,” the facts remain: lying on mortgage applications, manipulating property records, and signing false affidavits are not minor oversights. They are deliberate attempts to deceive both the government and the American people. This time, Schiff is the one under the microscope. The left can cry foul all they want, but the message is clear: no one, not even a champion of the resistance, is above the law.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

