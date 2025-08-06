Arizona Democrat Exposes ICE Agents, Defying Trump

An Arizona state senator bragged about putting ICE agents in danger and brazenly defied the Trump administration.

Arizona Sen. Analise Ortiz (D-24) is now facing an ethics complaint after Libs of TikTok shared the state senator’s post alerting people to the whereabouts of ICE agents. This not only probably violates federal law, but it also puts ICE agents in danger at a time when violent activists are likely to impede or even assault them. Yet Ortiz sneeringly and proudly owned up to her efforts on Bluesky.

Yesterday, Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot from Ortiz‘s Instagram feed showing the politician providing a live update on the whereabouts of ICE agents. This could violate two different federal laws, and Libs of TikTok urged charges against Ortiz.

Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz (D) is actively impeding and doxxing ICE by posting their live locations on instagram Charge her. cc @RealTomHoman @DHSgov @ICEgov — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) Aug 4, 2025

Libs of TikTok later added a screenshot of Ortiz’s arrogant response on Bluesky, which stated, “Yep. When ICE is around, I will alert my community to stay out of the area, and I’m not f[*]cking scared of you nor Trump’s masked goons.”

cc @RealTomHoman @DHSgov @ICEgov https://t.co/df66S5nWHz pic.twitter.com/RGFtsgOfGs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2025

This is interesting language to use because Ortiz is specifically identifying herself with a “community” that has to fear ICE agents. U.S. citizens, the only ones who can legally vote for her, don’t have to worry about ICE unless they are hiding illegal aliens. The only people who would have to worry about the ICE raids are illegal aliens, who cannot legally vote for Ortiz. It appears that Ortiz is yet another Democrat who is identifying herself more with foreign criminals than she is with her actual citizen constituents. Hopefully, her constituents will make her feel it at the next election.

Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman (R-15) is already taking action to uphold the law and protect ICE agents. “Democrat State Senator openly impeding ICE efforts to deport illegal alien criminals in AZ. She's doxxing ICE agents & openly putting the lives of American law enforcement at risk,” Hoffman posted on X.

He added, “I'll be filing an ethics complaint. She should be expelled from the Arizona legislature.”

So what federal laws did Ortiz potentially break? According to 18 U.S. Code § 111, anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” designated federal officers has committed a criminal offense.

Not only that, but 8 U.S. Code § 1324 states that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law” or “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien” violates the law. Ortiz arguably broke both laws by exposing ICE agents.

And with assaults on ICE agents up 700%, we certainly cannot afford to ignore politicians’ dangerous actions.

