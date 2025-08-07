The Morning Briefing: I Totally Voted for Full Steam Ahead on Russiagate

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sterzykle sincerely enjoyed that one time that the Rolling Stones dabbled in psychedelic kitchen wear embroidery.

In each of the last three presidential elections, emotionally unwell leftists have insisted that President Trump and Vladimir Putin are friendship bracelet besties. The only evidence to the contrary is, well, everything. The ability to ignore evidence to the contrary is, of course, every Democrat's super power.

The notion that Vlad and President Trump are best buds is, as we all know, rooted in a lie. A lie that was concocted by a host of garbage Democrats who hate all that the the United States of America stands for.

That lie, as we all know, was that it was Putin and Russia who got Trump elected. Anyone who has ever read a history book not written by Howard Zinn knows that the very idea that the Russkies would want a hard line Republican in the White House is preposterous. There was never a universe in which the Russians wanted Trump in office. To the surprise of no one who possesses an IQ of over 27, we have recently seen evidence that Vlad & Co. really, really wanted Hillary Clinton to win in 2016.

No shock there. An alcoholic grandmother with commie leanings would be so much easier to manipulate than a teetotaling president who actually loved America.

It took a lot of horrid Deep State types to sell the American people on the idea that Putin and Trump were in cahoots. This wasn't a task for Democratic National Committee low-level lackeys. They needed some real higher-ups to get the false narrative up on its feet. People like His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama and the Coven Leader of Chappaqua, Hillary Clinton.

You know, the big guns.

Of all of the injustices that the Democrats have tried to ruin Donald Trump with, I think the Russia Collusion hoax was the worst. It's the issue I most want to see dealt with. Let us seek justice, but let's seek it with that much-deserved chip on his shoulder that President Trump has when it comes to this issue that is such a stain on American history.

The emotional midgets who tried to bring down a presidency because their feelings were hurt need to be dealt with. Harshly dealt with.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media who perpetuated the Russian collusion false narrative know that their time of reckoning may soon be here. That's why they are working so hard to pretend Russiagate isn't an issue. Long ago Republican Joe Scarborough recently engaged in a bit of concern trolling and told Republicans to just get over it. This is part of the conclusion from a column that my good friend Stephen Green wrote about Scarborough's "helpful" suggestion:

What that ought to tell any reasonable person is that Scarborough knows that if the Republicans keep digging, they might just hit pay dirt on arguably the worst scandal in presidential history.

YAHTZEE!

I've written a lot about President Trump's remarkable focus in his second term. I don't worry about him getting distracted from bringing to justice the co-conspirators of the Russia Collusion hoax. My fervent hope is that he will be able to fight through the various levels of Deep State self-preservation involved in such things. That's the real obstacle here.

I wrote yesterday that I would settle for John Brennan's scalp right now. I may have become more ambitious in the hours since that was posted. Upon further review, I'm running through a though a variety of scenarios that involve super sized paddy wagons that round up all of the co-conspirators.

I really should have the White House consulting me on important matters.

HAPPY MB ANNIVERSARY TO ME.

Today is the sixth anniversary of the first day I took the helm of this august newsletter. The journey for me has been spectacular and I hope it goes on for a very long time. I so greatly appreciate all of you who join me here every weekday. At some point in the future, there will be a Morning Briefing Beer Tasting and General Merriment Get-Together.

I'm celebrating this anniversary by flying to Colorado for a long weekend of professional day drinking with my good friends Mr. and Mrs. VodkaPundit. Kevin will pinch-hit for me tomorrow, and Chris has graciously taken care of Monday for me.

Na zdrowie!

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

