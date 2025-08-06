There Is No Genocide in Gaza

Liberals, of course, are America’s North Star of truth, justice, and morality — and if you don’t believe me, just ask ‘em. Unlike the knuckle-dragging, science-denying racists on the right, liberals are sensitive, enlightened souls, with nary a “microaggression” in their gender-neutral bodies.

Advertisement

Except when it comes to the Jews.

And if you’re an Israeli Jew?! Yikes! Nobody would bat an eye if you flew a Mexican, Ukrainian, Canadian, or Palestinian flag at an anti-Trump rally, but if you tried waiving an Israeli flag? Oy veh! One of those sensitive, enlightened, morally-superior liberals would shove your kipah straight up your tuchus.

Just out of decency, if your neighbor suffered a tragedy — such as a miscarriage — a normal person wouldn’t knock on their door and tell ‘em dead baby jokes. And if your colleague’s wife was battling cancer, a normal person wouldn’t trivialize his burden by declaring something like the broken coffee machine a “company cancer.”

Only a monster would act that way!

In fact, being extra “sensitive” to the feelings of history’s victims was a key component of the Woke Agenda, which dismantled statues, renamed buildings, and rechristened sports teams. Liberals were so damn serious about it that using the wrong pronoun could get you canceled.

But once again, there was one pesky exception: those dastardly Jews.

There’s only one nation that arose from the ashes of the Holocaust. Only one nation where surviving genocide is a central part of its identity — where “Never Again” is a blood oath between the government and the people.

Which is why accusing Israel of “genocide” is especially insidious. It’s the blood-libel of the 21st century.

Advertisement

A Google News Search of “Gaza genocide” over just the past month had 206,000 results. Over the same month, a Google News Search of “Xinjiang genocide” had 722. Pretty weird, considering the scale of the Xinjiang abuses:

Since 2017, between 800,000-2,000,000 million Uyghurs have been held in Xinjiang's concentration prisons, commonly referred to as "re-education camps." Uyghurs are forced to participate in CCP indoctrination programs in which detainees are forced to abandon their Muslim faith and culture. The CCP forbids use of the Uyghur language and imposes Mandarin Chinese within these camps. Inside camps, CCP officials subject Uyghurs to physical beatings, sexual assault, and gang rapes of women. The Chinese government's family planning program restricts Uyghur and Turkic Muslim reproduction, preventing births in violation of Article 2d of the Genocide Convention. According to Adrian Zenz, between 2015 and 2018, East Turkistan's Uyghur population growth rate fell by 84%. [emphasis added]

Those numbers utterly dwarf the tally in Gaza, where a population of 2.3 million people has lost between 14,000 Hamas soldiers and 16,000 civilians (Israel’s numbers), or 60,785 people in total (per the Gaza Health Ministry, whose numbers cannot be independently verified and which does not distinguish between civilians and soldiers).

Advertisement

So how come there are 200+ stories about the “genocide” in Gaza for every ONE story about the Uyghurs?

(C’mon. You already know the answer. It rhymes with “news.”)

But there is no “genocide” in Gaza. It doesn’t exist. It’s fictional — like werewolves, vampires, and moderate Palestinians.

First of all, there is no Palestinian gene. (Nor is there a Syrian gene or a Jordanian gene.) Historically, there’s never even been an independent Palestinian country. Liberals have manipulated the meaning of “genocide” so much, the word is meaningless.

At this point, it’s just another synonym for war.

Look, if you want to take the “gene” out of genocide and redefine it as the deliberate destruction of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group… then what war isn’t genocide?

Historically, most wars are waged by one population pool against another. (Multiculturalism is a new phenomenon.) And furthermore, it almost always involved one side attempting to destroy the independent identity of the other. Wouldn’t Russia’s attempted annexation of Ukraine (where 77,633 people died in 2024 alone) come far closer to “genocide” than anything Israel is doing?

The tragedy of the liberals’ war on semantics (Are they anti-semantic?) is that genocide wasn’t supposed to be another synonym for war, or civilians suffering. That’s evil and blasphemous, dishonoring the millions of victims in unmarked graves, making a mockery of “Never Again.”

Advertisement

Genocide is an act of extinction. It refers to something even worse than war: mass death for its own sake.

Liberals like Zohran Mamdani are accusing Israel of committing “genocide” — while also denying Israel’s right to exist. Isn’t that cute? (What’s good for the goose is better for the goose-stepping, I suppose.)

Just as a thought experiment, let’s use the widely inflated stats from Hamas: approximately 60,000 dead Palestinians (including Hamas militants) out of a population of 2.3 million.

That’s a death rate of 2.61%.

Five years ago, liberals were predicting a COVID mortality rate higher than that! Yet that’s now “proof” of genocide?

Once again: 2.61% — and that’s including all the Hamas terrorists! If this is a “genocide,” it’s the most wildly inefficient genocide in history.

It wasn’t the Israelis who started this war. It wasn’t the Israelis who drilled tunnels and stored weapons below schools and hospitals. And it’s not the Israelis who refuse to release civilian hostages.

Nor are the Israelis “starving” the Palestinian people. The Palestinians are:

The United Nations Office for Project Services has published data showing that since the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza on May 19 and up until August 5, a total of 2,604 aid trucks were collected by the UN after entering the Strip. Of those, 2,309 did not reach their intended destinations inside the enclave. [emphasis added]

Advertisement

Which means that 88% of Gaza aid trucks failed to reach their destination because of looting and theft — and I promise you, it wasn’t the Israelis who stole all the food!

The Palestinians practice Blood PR: They sacrifice their own people to win public sympathy. (And it works, too: France and England just recognized a Palestinian state — one of the self-declared “fruits” of Oct. 7.)

Related: The Palestinians Don’t Deserve a State

So, no, this isn’t “genocide” in Gaza. This is something worse:

This is suicide.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!