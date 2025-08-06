Trump Got It Right: Venezuelan Teens Deserved a Shot at the World Series

Sons Aren’t the Sins of Their Fathers

The Venezuelan boys are between 10 and 12 years old, not involved in politics, and do not know what Marxism is. If you asked one of them, he couldn't tell you about U.S. sanctions or international diplomacy. All the team knew was that they were part of something bigger than Little League Baseball.

Despite those international conflicts, they earned the right to represent Latin America in the 2025 Little League World Series. Williamsport, Pa., hosts the tournament every August. Its ballpark is about as sacred as a stage as any in youth sports, where players like Cody Bellinger and Todd Frazier once played. It's a dream on dirt, broadcast on ESPN, with entire towns cheering on kids barely old enough to ride roller coasters solo.

The team from Maracaibo, Cacique Mara, fought their way through regionals, beating every one of them. They weren't gifted anything; they earned it.

Then the wall came slamming down.

Policy Matters. So Does Discernment.

Two weeks before the tournament, the team arrived in Bogotá, Colombia, to submit their U.S. visa applications properly. But they were denied, because they're Venezuelan. Under the current U.S. travel restrictions, Venezuela remains a country subject to heightened visa scrutiny and limited access for a solid reason. The government of Venezuela is deeply hostile to American interests. It harbors narco-elements, silences dissent, and allies with regimes that openly oppose the United States.

It's a good policy with smart intent. But there's no policy that's perfect on its face. Because in this case, children paid the price for the sins of a regime.

A Quiet but Crucial Exception

Only six days before the tournament, the Cacique Mara team received word that they were granted an exception. The U.S. government, specifically Secretary of State Marco Rubio, approved the request. Multiple reports confirm that his signature was required to allow the boys to enter the country without undermining the broader travel policy.

Secretary Rubio didn't make a big deal of it, neither posting a video of himself hugging the team nor taking a photo-op at the airport. He did the job, discreetly, effectively, and just in time.

And?

The team is in Williamsport now, ready to take the field, standing on the same clay and grass as their heroes. They have this chance because the Trump administration knows when rules need judgment, not abandonment.

The Statement That Shouldn’t Be Necessary

Little League International called the initial visa denial “extremely disappointing, especially to these young athletes." The team itself released a statement that read like something out of a quiet tragedy:

“It is a mockery… What do we do with so much injustice… the pain… caused to our children?”

Their coach, Kendry Gutiérrez, told reporters, “The players are demoralized… They don’t pose any threat. They’re 12-year-old kids who want to win the World Cup of Little League.”

That’s not political speech, it's the voice of children robbed of opportunity.

Or almost.

When Mercy Doesn’t Weaken Policy

This case illustrates what American strength looks like, not flinching on national security; treating every problem with a hammer isn't a policy. Decisions need to be made on a case-by-case basis. We keep the ban, enforce the law, and when a group of 12-year-olds comes along, asking to play baseball, you say yes. Not because they're entitled, but because they haven't done anything wrong.

The logic is the same if you replace the baseball team with a foreign orchestra made of 10-year-olds qualified for U.S. performances. Or a chess team from a restricted country that earned a trip to the United States to play for an international youth championship. Their government isn't allowed in, but slamming doors on children carrying trophies instead of carrying flags isn't the right thing to do.

President Donald Trump didn't cave, roll back the travel policy, or weaken our America First doctrine. All he did was make room for baseball.

And nobody does baseball like America.

A Quiet Rebuke to the Performative Class

You want moral theater, look back on the Obama-Biden years, where every refugee photo opportunity was staged. A press conference was held whenever a child was separated at the border. Sympathy was for show, and mercy was for points.

This environment is different.

There are no serious Hollywood voiceovers; instead, professional graphics lead into CNN news segments accompanied by somber violins and cellos. We don't see any hashtags trending on X. The Trump team in place simply assessed the situation, weighed the facts, and, without apology, made the right call without making it a campaign moment.

The left hasn't noticed because there wasn't enough noise, but the kids and their families noticed.

Along with Latin America.

America Still Means Something

The left created an industry to attack U.S. credibility. College professors, trending actors and performers, and the chattering class on television all play their part.

However, despite all these attacks, the truth remains: America is still the place people dream about. Venezuelan kids dream of playing here, not because they admire the bureaucracy found in D.C., but because America represents something other countries can't, giving a team a shot at something bigger than themselves.

When you deny that because of a paperwork technicality or fear of bad optics, you lose the very soul of what sets us apart.

It's not just good foreign policy to let these kids play baseball; it demonstrates good parenting on a national scale.

We didn't owe them entry, but they deserved a fair look.

Rubio and Trump delivered.

The Bigger Picture

The Little League World Series isn't simply a tournament; it's a proving ground, a place where both future big leaguers and world changers get a first taste of what is possible. When we close that door to children because of where they're born, then we are no better than the regimes we judge.

America doesn't play that way.

This is a moment bigger than sports; it's about how we govern, how we balance a firm hand with an open palm. It's how we keep our promises to be just, even when there's no obligation to be generous.

Final Thoughts

Allowing a Little League team from Venezuela to play in the World Series doesn't compromise U.S. policy; it clarifies it. It shows the world that we're not afraid of enforcing rules, but we're also not too proud to show grace.

The travel ban stays, along with our standards. But a team of 10- to 12-year-olds from a battered country gets to play baseball because the president of the United States and his secretary of state understood that real power doesn't fear kindness.

What happened wasn't a sign of weakness; it was a sign of confidence.

And that's Trump.

