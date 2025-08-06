I Want All of the Russiagate Conspirators Locked Up, but I'll Settle for Brennan Now

There has been a lot for freedom-loving Americans to enjoy since January 20, 2025. Having a real president who is focused, ambitious, and loves his country is an almost never ending delight. The enjoyment is intensified by the fact that virtually all of it triggers the perpetually dour, "America Last" leftists. That's on them — we wouldn't mind them having a good time amid all of the patriotic bounty. They choose to live in an alternative reality solely to perpetuate their victimhood addiction.

One of the biggest freakouts — especially from the Regime Left — on the other side is over the Trump administration's pursuit of justice in the Deep State Russia collusion hoax during and after the 2016 presidential election. I don't have the full list of their freakouts in front of me but, off the top of my head, I think this may be the only one that is reality-based.

The Enemy of the People mainstream media hacks are insisting that the Trump 47 administration's focus on the borderline treasonous (I'm just covering my backside legally by qualifying that with "borderline") attempt to undermine the Trump 45 presidency is merely the carrying out of a personal vendetta by the president.

They're obviously confusing this administration with the Biden cabal that deployed the Department of Justice like old Joe's personal goon squad.

The panic is rooted in the fact that — deep in places they can't access because they won't be honest with themselves — the Democrats know that Russiagate was a far greater threat to the Republic than the J6 dude in a buffalo hat who they keep calling an insurrection. Subconsciously, the major players in the shadowy attempt to tank a presidency know that they could end up eating federal penitentiary meat loaf for a while.

Predictably, the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are working overtime to downplay and discredit all that has been recently revealed about the Russia collusion hoax. A recent headline in The New York Times called it a "grievance" of Trump's. Over on the cable news desert island known as MSNBC, Mr. Morning Mika Joe Scarborough urged Republicans to move on from the issue, which my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote about here.

Pay no attention to that seditious scandal behind the curtain!

Whenever I am writing or speaking about any hope for some accountability in the political class, I like to remind myself and my readers that it is no easy task to make it happen. I do like that Trump doesn't shrink from tackling anything. The idiots in the MSM don't get that they only steel his resolve when they're dismissive or derogatory about any of his agenda.

Who has two thumbs and voted for that? THIS GUY.

The list of high-ranking Democrats implicated in the hoax has His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama and America's most infamous alcoholic grandmother Hillary Clinton leading it off. It's going to be tough to pin anything on either one of them, for a variety of reasons that have been explored elsewhere. There is, however, one person on the list who various legal analysts believe to be somewhat vulnerable (yeah, I use a lot of qualifying words when writing about legal stuff): John Brennan, the former Central Intelligence Agency head under Obama.

Brennan is a smug, execrable man who reeks of "abuse of power" in everything he says and does. He knows that, even in a federal prison, he is going to be given a lot of soap to drop in the shower. Brennan is obviously sweating the DOJ's investigation. My Townhall colleague Jeff Charles wrote last weekend that Brennan likened the investigation to what used to happen in — DRUMROLL PLEASE — Nazi Germany.

Like the race card, the Nazi card only gets played when a lefty knows that he or she is losing the argument.

While I prefer my justice to always be fair, swift, and complete, I also know that some people are very good at avoiding it. In every political scandal, there is always someone available to be thrown under a bus. Brennan may be the former CIA director, but he's pretty low on a totem pole that has President Momjeans and Granny Maojackets sitting atop it. I think we're all aware that Mrs. C. would offer up her own family as sacrificial lambs to save her skin. Brennan is the most likely one of the Russia collusion hoax rogues' gallery to be left exposed in order to give the DOJ a scalp and satisfaction for a while.

You know what? I'm good with the attorney general getting just this guy tucked away in a penitentiary. For now, anyway.

If Brennan falls, his co-conspirators may soon find that they have more agita than relief after offering him up. The supply of buses in Washington is unlimited, after all, and they can run over anybody.

