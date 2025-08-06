Israeli Hostage’s Brother Speaks Out at Pro-Hamas UN

Ilay David went into the belly of the beast armed only with truth.

After Hamas released a propaganda video showing Israeli hostage Evyatar David emaciated, starving, and forced to dig his own grave, the plight of the remaining 50 hostages in Gaza once again came to the forefront. While nearly 1000 trucks of aid were ready to come into Gaza, Hamas is demanding more and more, and nearly 90% of UN aid trucks have been looted. In other words, Gaza isn’t starving, Hamas is demanding aid that it wants to steal for its own purposes. But the Israeli hostages are starving.

Evyatar’s family said, “We are forced to witness our dear son and brother Evyatar being deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas’s tunnels in Gaza — a living skeleton buried alive. Our son has only a few days left to live in his current condition.” And Evyatar’s brother Ilay went to the United Nations, which actively employs numerous Hamas terrorists, promotes terrorism at its Gaza schools, and lets jihadis use its buildings and supplies.

Imagine your brother - starved and trapped underground for 670 days. What would you do? This is Ilay David, whose brother Evyatar has been held captive by the brutal Palestinian terrorist group Hamas since October 7th. Yesterday, Ilay addressed the UN Security Council, speaking for those who cannot. Watch his powerful speech >>> — Israel (@Israel) Aug 5, 2025





Facing the UN Western and Muslim elites who cheer on the jihadis starving his brother to death, Ilay bravely forced them to confront reality. “Suddenly, Hamas confirmed what they have known for months. The terrorists have plenty of food. The only ones starving in Hamas tunnels are the hostages, my brother, [Rom Braslavsky] and the 48 others, they are choosing to starve them as part of a sick and twisted propaganda campaign,” Ilay emphasized.

Hamas terrorists use the hostages “and starve them as a weapon of war,” Ilay added. He referred to the tragic footage of Evyatar. “Just this past weekend, we received a new video from hell. We were reminded just how much more cruel and inhumane Hamas and its sick partners are,” Ilay said.

“My brother was a living skeleton. He had barely the strength to move or speak. His voice barely recognizable,” Ilay exclaimed. “In that video, my little brother was forced to speak to the world, and then actively began to dig his own grave inside a filthy, dark tunnel in Gaza. My mother and I could not even bring ourselves to watch it. We knew that if we did, we would be unable to function.” The emotion Ilay felt was clear.

He described the horrific effect of the video on the family. “My father and sister, however, felt they had to see him, to hear his voice, to feel him somehow. Now these images haunt them. My father cannot sleep, and my mother has not stopped crying ever since, what would you do?”

What would the UN do? Assist the terrorists. But what will we do? We need to urge American and Israeli leaders to agree that destroying Hamas once and for all is the only way to end this conflict and prevent more tragedies like Evyatar.

