MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough generously shared advice for President Donald Trump and Republicans investigating the Russiagate scandal: "It’s just a losing political proposition. Just let it go."

"By the way, America makes it easy for Russia to intervene in elections and try to tip the scales because we have so many divisions in the country that all the Russians have to do is play on those divisions," Scarborough claimed, even after the Russian collusion hoax long since blew up.

Scarborough still insisted that "is exactly what they did."

Let it go, Joe. Let it go.

"We know you have Arnold the Pig as your chief legal counsel," Scarborough added, confusing everybody with that weird reference, "and he’s pretty smart compared to you—but please stop."

Scarborough speaks as though nothing has been revealed since 2017, but as PJ Media's own Matt Margolis wrote just two weeks ago, "Team Obama Is Running Scared as the Russiagate Cover Story Collapses."

You can see it in every flailing move, every desperate media blitz, and every attempt to deflect from the deep, unresolved questions about the origins of Russiagate. The architects of the infamous hoax—Barack Obama, John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey—have all been exposed, thanks to the tenacity of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who recently dropped declassified documents implicating the Obama-era intelligence cabal in concocting and perpetuating the false Russia narrative that hounded President Donald Trump throughout his first term.

And you can hear it in Scarborough's panicky advice.

Let me share with you a little something Scarborough said about his best bud, Presidentish Joe Biden, last year:

Too long, didn't watch? Here's the transcript: "Start your tape right now because I'm about to tell you the truth. And F--- you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I have known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren't the truth, I wouldn't say it."

Three months later, a dead-eyed, confused, and mouth-breathing Biden would effectively end his campaign during his 90-minute presidential debate against Donald Trump.

I guess a lot changed in just three months, eh, Mr. Scarborough?

Here's the thing, though.

Scarborough said in March — despite all evidence — whatever he thought would help Democrats. That's his job, and whatever you might think about it, MSNBC pays him handsomely to do it. Now Scarborough says that Republicans should drop the Russiagate investigation because it's a political loser for the GOP.

What that ought to tell any reasonable person is that Scarborough knows that if the Republicans keep digging, they might just hit pay dirt on arguably the worst scandal in presidential history.

The fact that Scarborough is so often wrong doesn't really come into anything he says. The needs of the Party are subject to change, comrade, and today's pravda might easily become tomorrow's samizdat.

