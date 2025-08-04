The Palestinians Don’t Deserve a State

Here’s a bold idea for the Kurds, Taiwanese, and Tibetans: Go to Israel and kidnap a bunch of Jews. It’s your quickest path to statehood.

Travel to Tel Aviv, go swipe a few hundred Israeli civilians (women and children are your best bet; they’re smaller and take up less space), and then send your demands to the United Nations. Within a few days, England, France — and a growing number on the American left — will reward you with statehood.

Pro Tip: Try to align your independence movement with some kind of colorful headgear — like what the Palestinians did with the keffiyeh. (It gives college kids something fun to cosplay in while they beat up Jews on campus.)

From NPR: The U.K. will recognize a Palestinian state if Israel doesn’t agree to a Gaza ceasefire

"So today, as part of this process towards peace, I can confirm the U.K. will recognize the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution," [British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer said in an address on Tuesday.

Starmer could’ve tied recognition of a Palestinian state to the release of the starving Israeli hostages. Instead, he did the exact opposite: He told the Palestinians they’ll be rewarded with statehood if they keep this war going.

And so they will.

It was probably a smart political decision. Muslims are now 6% of the U.K. population, and comprise a whopping 15% of London. Meanwhile, there are only about 271,000 Jews left in the country, only around 0.46%.

There are about 2.1 million people in Gaza. That’s certainly a lot of people, but it’s dwarfed by the 6.5 million people in Tibet, the 24 million Taiwanese, and the 40 million Kurds.

So why do the Palestinians deserve a state more than the Tibetans, Kurds, and Taiwanese?

Short answer: They don’t.

Longer answer: Tibetan and Taiwanese independence is a red line for Red China; (highly militarized) Turkey vehemently opposes Kurdish independence. The U.K. and France are far more fearful of antagonizing the Turks and the Chinese than the lowly, insignificant Jews, so they flee from one and dive head-deep in the other. Starmer and Macron weren’t heeding the siren’s call of morality, virtue, and godliness; this was crass political opportunism by European elites. The fact that the Jews bore the brunt of it (yet again) was immaterial.

And now, the same continent that gave rise to the Holocaust is about to recognize a “country” that’s dedicated to the destruction of the only Jewish nation on Earth.

Even if this “country” doesn’t actually exist!

During the 1860s, President Lincoln was arguing with his advisors over the meaning of words. Exasperated, he asked them, “How many legs will a sheep have if you call the tail a leg?”

“Five!” they replied.

“You are mistaken,” Honest Abe answered, “for calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it so.”

Words aren’t magic. Something fictional doesn’t become truthful just because a politician says so. And right now, a Palestinian “state” is about as real as Narnia, Krypton, and Asgard.

Do the Palestinians deserve a state? In some ways, the question doesn’t matter.

Just ask Clint Eastwood: “Deserves got nothin’ to do with it.”

But in other ways, it’s the only thing that matters, because the Palestinians have proven themselves utterly incapable of achieving statehood on their own. And since they’re reliant on global support — including money, food, sanctuary, and political cover — then it’s fair and reasonable for the world to put conditions on their support:

Release the hostages; Dismantle Hamas; Demilitarize; Cease all terrorist activities.

Statehood isn’t all candy, sunshine, and puppy dogs. It’s a responsibility, too — one that requires sacrifice and accountability. The above four steps are common-sense prerequisites for a two-state solution in the Middle East to be a viable option.

It’s low-hanging fruit.

But Starmer, Macron, and the Democratic Party say that’s just too onerous a burden for the Palestinians. Instead, we should reward them with statehood ASAP, and we’ll worry about the starving Jewish hostages and/or renewed terrorist attacks later.

Meanwhile, the 6.5 million Tibetans, the 24 million Taiwanese, and the 40 million Kurds watch from afar, stateless, forgotten, and abandoned.

Better start kidnapping Jews. It’s their best bet.

