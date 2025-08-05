Bombshell Memos Show DHS and FBI Had HUGE Concerns About Tim Walz Last Year

You think Kamala Harris picking her 2024 running mate was merely a strategic political move? Think again. As recently surfaced internal memos from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI reveal, the choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sent more than a few alarm bells ringing inside U.S. counterintelligence circles.

Newly released Homeland Security group chat messages, obtained after a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit from Judicial Watch, show outright glee from agency insiders at Washington’s potential nightmare. “China is happy,” one employee wrote on August 7, 2024, just a day after Harris announced Walz as her VP pick. The employee even linked a BBC News article detailing how China’s internet celebrated Walz’s validation. Another official immediately responded, pushing to bring in the FBI, the agency responsible for domestic counterintelligence, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

These explosive lines reveal that Walz’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party weren’t mere suspicions but real and longstanding worries for intelligence operatives tasked with watching China’s growing influence on American politics. The group chat belonged to a Homeland Security investigative team focused on “subnational engagement” by Chinese operatives with local U.S. officials, which means that they saw Walz less as a friend and more as a potential conduit to the corridors of power in D.C.

And the Biden administration tried to cover it up.

Homeland Security turned over the documents to watchdog group Judicial Watch, which had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and sued the government earlier this year, seeking communications in an agency group chat that allegedly referenced the probe into Walz. The existence of those messages was shared with the House Oversight Committee last year by whistleblowers, but the Biden-era DHS resisted turning over responsive documents. “China is happy,” one Homeland Security employee wrote in an explosive message to the group chat called “NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync” on August 7, 2024, one day after Harris announced Walz as her running mate, the memos show. The employee linked a BBC News article detailing Chinese internet reactions to the choice, which were reported as largely positive.

“This is every bit as important as the Russiagate disclosures. The Biden gang obviously covered this all up to try to help rig the election,” Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch, told Just the News.

There’s been stonewalling from Homeland Security and the FBI for months, with House Oversight Chairman James Comer resorting to subpoenas to pry information on Walz’s CCP ties loose.

“The Committee’s investigation of the CCP — begun long before Governor Walz was elevated to be the vice-presidential candidate for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris — seeks to understand the extent of the CCP’s infiltration and influence campaign and to identify legislative reforms to combat CCP political warfare targeting prominent Americans for elite capture,” Comer said in the subpoena cover letter. “In particular, if a state governor and major political party’s nominee for Vice President of the United States has been a witting or unwitting participant in the CCP’s efforts to weaken our nation, this would strongly suggest that there are alarming weaknesses in the federal government’s effort to defend the United States from the CCP’s political warfare that must be urgently addressed.”

If that doesn’t set off alarm bells in every American’s head, what will?

The American people deserve to know the full truth about Walz, the man whom the Democratic Party nominated to run for the nation’s second-highest office. Every secret trip, every CCP-backed excursion, every red flag ignored or hidden should be exposed and scrutinized. Because when it comes to Chinese influence in America, ignorance is not bliss; it’s betrayal.

The only thing worse than the fact that the FBI and DHS were worried that China compromised Walz is that the Biden administration tried to cover it up.

