The Morning Briefing: This Week in Orange Jumpsuit Possibilities — Adam Schiff

Because everything with the Democrats is projection, most of those who spent the last four years trying to railroad President Trump into prison are the real criminals. I mean, those of us on this side of the aisle knew that all along, but the word may soon be getting out to those who aren't very online people. Who knows? Maybe some lefties might start believing the truth.

That last one is a stretch, I know.

The Dems are up in arms about the Trump administration seeking justice. They're calling it retribution (the current #1 approved talking point) and revenge. Their dream of a consequence-free Utopia for those who would pervert justice in the pursuit of political power is being greatly disrupted at the moment.

There's a lot going on with that disruption right now. It's reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi has given the formal thumbs-up for a grand jury investigation into the Russia collusion hoax, which could snare some very big fish indeed. Victoria has more on that here.

Some wheels are in motion elsewhere on the accountability front, which Matt wrote about here:

It looks like Senate Republicans aren’t just talking tough on corruption—they’re laying the groundwork for real accountability, and Democrats like Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James may finally have reason to worry. Sen. John Cornyn has introduced the Law Enforcement Tools to Interdict Troubling Investments in Abodes—or the LETITIA Act, pointedly named after the New York AG herself. But this isn’t just a symbolic jab. The bill represents a serious move to expand criminal liability and, more importantly, stiffen penalties for public officials who abuse their positions for personal gain—specifically through shady dealings like mortgage or tax fraud.

It is a wonderful new day in President Trump's Republican Party when John Cornyn has teeth like this.

Matt goes on to explain how this law could impact Sen. Adam Schiff, who has also been accused of mortgage fraud. Of course, Schiff is also a Russia collusion hoaxer and a Trump impeachment fetishist. He is by far one of the most unsavory people in a political party that is, at present, absolutely polluted with them.

Schiff is a product of the California Democratic machine that is working overtime to corrupt and destroy the United States of America as we know it. At some point, one or more of them has to be stopped. Seeing him getting some comeuppance for the criminal abuse of his power would be satisfying and a boon for the future good for the Republic. Having someone that amoral and unprincipled in the United States Senate is dangerous.

Again, the Republicans are going about business in a serious and methodical manner while the Democrats are shaking their fists and perpetuating their collective hissy fit. Here's more from Matt's post:

So, is this the moment where the Senate GOP draws a legal bullseye on Adam Schiff? Cornyn makes no effort to hide his intention to empower President Trump and authorities to finally “hold crooked politicians like New York’s Letitia James accountable for defrauding their constituents, violating their oath of office, and breaking the law.” The context leaves little doubt: this bill is meant not just as a warning to all but as a calibrated legislative knife aimed specifically at the likes of James and Schiff—high-ranking Democrats who have made a career out of prosecuting their rivals and hoisting the banner of unassailable virtue.

When it comes to the worst of the Dems, they're all glass house dwellers who have been throwing stones for a very long time. Few have chucked those rocks with more undeserved self-righteousness and glee than Adam Schiff. Thus far, he's been nothing but rewarded for it. That's because the American political world has been a hot mess for too long.

President Trump and the Republicans in Washington have a brief window of opportunity to tidy things up and, thankfully, they're not wasting it. None of this means that we'll get the result that we would prefer, but at least the people who we've elected to do something about it aren't standing idly by.

