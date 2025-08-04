Fired ABC Journalist Makes Stunning Statement About Media Bias

Terry Moran, a former senior correspondent with ABC News, recently admitted in a piece on Substack that his one-time employer is "almost inadvertently" biased in its news coverage. This is something Americans have been privy to for quite some time, likely leading to the big GOP victories in the 2024 election cycle, but it's always nice to have an insider confirm it.

Moran was fired from his position with the network in June after a vicious rant against Stephen Miller, who is serving as White House deputy chief of staff for policy, accusing him of being "a world-class hater" in a post on social media platform X. The post has since been deleted.

In his Substack post, Moran went on to say that ABC News lacked "viewpoint diversity" in the newsroom, especially when it comes to President Donald Trump.

“Were we biased? Yes. Almost inadvertently, I’d say. ABC News has the same problem so many leading cultural institutions do in America: A lack of viewpoint diversity,” he wrote.

Later in the article, Moran stated that ABC News made a concerted effort to hire individuals from a variety of backgrounds and walks of life, but very few staffers who supported Trump or actually understood his policy platform or his base were brought on board.

Moran said the lack of Trump supporters at the network inevitably led to "weirdly anthropological and inaccurate" reporting from journalists who covered the president or went to his rallies and events.

“It is no secret. There are hardly any people who supported Donald Trump at ABC News or the other corporate/legacy/mainstream news networks. And this is bound to impact coverage, not so much out of malevolent bias (that’s the cartoon version peddled by Trump, Brendan Carr, and online MAGA), but more out of what is a kind of deafness,” Moran wrote.

“The old news divisions don’t hear many of the voices of the country, because those voices aren’t in the newsroom,” Moran further elaborated. “Yes, news teams go out with a microphone and a camera and accost people at Trump rallies; but to me that often comes off as weirdly anthropological and inaccurate, kind of like trying to understand nature by visiting a zoo. You don’t really see a tiger at the zoo, just a version of a tiger.”

A prime example of the kind of bias at ABC News Moran spoke of comes from "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos, who claimed — falsely — in March 2024 that Trump was found liable for rape. Trump responded by slapping the network with a defamation lawsuit. ABC News opted to settle, paying the president $15 million.

