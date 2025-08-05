WATCH: Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bomb on Van Jones Over Russian Collusion Hoax

Tensions flared on CNN’s “The Lead” as Scott Jennings destroyed Van Jones over his dismissive take on the new grand jury probe into alleged misconduct by Obama-era intelligence officials related to the Russia collusion narrative. What unfolded was a tense exchange that exposed just how far apart the two sides remain on what is one of the most damaging political hoaxes in history.

Advertisement

Jones, echoing the standard liberal line, called the investigation “stunning, terrifying, and a waste of time.” He insisted that there was no crime worth probing and brushed off the entire premise as political retribution. “We never tried to criminally prosecute anybody” from the Bush administration, Jones said, arguing that while Russia interfered in the 2016 election, “the Obama administration didn’t say that they successfully did it, didn’t say that Trump participated in it.”

Jennings wasn’t having it. He pushed back hard, accusing Democrats of manufacturing the very hysteria that continues to divide the country. “Half the country and one entire political party has an article of faith that Russia stole the 2016 election,” he said. “They came to that conclusion because high-ranking Democrats… spent a lot of time and effort making an entire political party believe that.”

Recommended: Bombshell Memos Show DHS and FBI Had HUGE Concerns About Tim Walz Last Year

He went further, connecting the dots between the Obama administration’s intelligence community and the misinformation that fueled years of politically motivated investigations. Jennings made it clear this wasn’t just a theoretical problem; it was a real scandal with real consequences.

Advertisement

“If it’s as clean and mundane as you say,” he told Jones, “then these people ought to have nothing to worry about. But why shouldn’t we look into it?”

Jones doubled down. “Well, half the country believes a lot of dumb stuff, including a lot of dumb stuff that comes from Republicans, but nobody's trying to put anybody in prison over it.”

Yes, he actually said that.

Naturally, Jennings shot back: “They tried to put Donald Trump in jail, Van.”

The debate reached a boiling point when Jennings pressed the bigger question: accountability. “Did people abuse their positions? Did they perjure themselves? Did they willfully mislead the American people?” he asked. “How do you get accountability for it?”

That’s the heart of the issue.

Perhaps the biggest problem with the Russia hoax scandal is that there are Democrats who still believe Russian collusion happened, and that’s what makes this investigation so important.

“If you went to a Democratic fundraising dinner or political dinner tonight and got asked the question, ‘Did Russia steal the election?’ and you said ‘No,’ you'd be booed off the stage,” Jennings pointed out. “One party and half the country believes an election was stolen, and that did not happen by accident.”

Advertisement

VAN JONES: "Half the country believes a lot of dumb stuff, including a lot of dumb stuff that comes from Republicans, but nobody's trying to put anybody in prison over it"



SCOTT JENNINGS: "They tried to put Donald Trump in jail, Van! Repeatedly." pic.twitter.com/pVs4jXpl2O — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 4, 2025

While Democrats like Jones continue to act as if there’s nothing to see here, the truth of the matter is that they don’t want anyone looking too closely. Of course, as Jennings pointed out, if these Obama officials have nothing to hide and everything was above board, they have nothing to worry about.

The American public deserves answers about how the Russia collusion hoax was born, who fueled it, and whether they broke laws in the process.

The lies, the cover-ups, the double standards — the Russia hoax is proof the establishment will stop at nothing to protect its own. PJ Media digs deeper, bringing you the facts they want hidden. Become a PJ Media VIP, use the code FIGHT for 60% off, and unlock exclusive insights, community, and freedom from ads. Justice requires courage. Support conservative journalism that demands answers; join today.