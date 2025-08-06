The Morning Briefing: This Ain't Bill and Hillary Clinton's First Subpoena Rodeo

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lürrtenkyn felt it imprudent to brag about touching one's toes in the company of preoccupied yak photographers.

Well, it finally happened — I'm going to write about the Epstein stuff. I know it's all the rage in conservative media, but I tend to choose the focus of my interest and outrage differently than most. I've only got so much punditry bandwidth would be another way of putting it. It's not that I haven't paid any attention to the Epstein saga, I just haven't written about it until now.

The conservatives I know who are laser-focused on all things Epstein are looking at the situation as the thing that will FINALLY bring down America's most prominent criminal power couple, Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Clintons are the Great White Whales for a lot of people on our side, which is understandable. Those of us who were already politically involved during the Clinton years in the '90s have wanted nothing more since then.

My expectations for Mr. and Mrs. C. ever facing any real consequences have been ground down to almost nothing in the last quarter century, however. The dream is still there, but it's faded quite a bit.

There is some good news for those who have more hope than I that somewhere in the universe there is music playing that Bill and Hillary Clinton will have to face. This is from Matt:

House Republicans have just leveled a bombshell in the Jeffrey Epstein saga by subpoenaing a slew of high-profile former officials, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, six ex-attorneys general, and former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller. This move underlines how deeply entrenched the Epstein scandal remains at the highest echelons of power, and it signals that the Republican-led House Oversight Committee is not shying away from holding anyone accountable, no matter how untouchable their political stature once was.

Borrowing an overused phrase from the lefties: the walls are closing in. Everyone would like to think that, at least. Here's the thing, though: these two have been slipping out of legal nooses for so long that it's become almost reflexive for them. They've been on a roll ever since they got Susan McDougal to opt for some extended jail time rather than drop a dime on Slick Willy in front of a grand jury. Bill did throw her a crumb of a pardon on his way out of office after she'd been locked up.

Granny Maojackets is a real nasty piece of work, just ask Vince Foster. Oh wait, you can't.

I am not at all denigrating the efforts of those who are working hard to get to the bottom of the Epstein squalor. As Matt notes, there is a definite mood shift:

With House Republicans issuing subpoenas, the game has changed; what used to be quiet speculation is about to become a very public reckoning. And this puts Democrats in a painfully awkward spot. They’ve spent years throwing everything they could at Trump, desperately trying to link him to Epstein’s crimes, and coming up empty. Now the spotlight is swinging in the other direction—and it’s aimed straight at them.

We have given a lot of props here at the Briefing to President Trump and the suddenly grown-up Republican Party for their relentless attempts to introduce accountability into American politics. I truly hope that they are able to roll up some of the people they're after here, I just don't think it will be B.J. or Hillary.

It's interesting to see how much crossover there is between the Epstein story and the Russia collusion hoax. While I have been going on about Hillary Clinton's seeming invincibility when it comes to her various wrongdoings, I do think that she has some vulnerability when it comes to the hoax. That's probably because she'd come to believe that she was untouchable by then and got sloppy.

Still, as I have been saying for decades, Bill and Hillary Clinton are very skilled criminals. They have also had a lot of access to power for a very long time. That means that they are owed a lot favors. If there is an angle to be found or a chit to be called in, they'll figure out a way to once again get away with whatever they wanted to get away with.

The Missus has to attend to her breakfast Franzia, after all.

