On Target: Trump Celebrates Shooting Sports Month

August is National Shooting Sports Month, and President Donald Trump is excited to highlight the connection between firearms and fighting for freedom.

Our pioneers, Founding Fathers, soldiers, and explorers all knew the vital importance of guns. An armed populace can stand up to tyranny much more effectively than an unarmed one. That is why the Democrats, just like the British tyrants of the 18th century, have always worked to disarm those they want to oppress, from slaves to black freeman to now all ordinary citizens. But we know the First Amendment and all the other rights in the Bill of Rights depend on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

In an official White House statement, Trump declared, “From the earliest days of our great national story, hunters, fishers, sportsmen, and gun owners have carried forth a storied legacy of recreation and competition, proudly embodying our timeless principles of liberty, responsibility, and self-reliance.” Once upon a time, Americans’ survival might depend on being able to hunt, but even now, gun skills are very useful and laudable.

Therefore, Trump continued, “This National Shooting Sports Month, my Administration honors these cherished American traditions—and we pledge to keep them alive and flourishing for generations to come.”

We have always been a nation of gun owners. That is what gave the Japanese pause when they considered a land invasion of America during WWII. It is what made our expansion across the continent possible.

Trump emphasized, “Since the ratification of the Second Amendment in 1791, shooting sports have instilled the values of focus, discipline, and confidence in our citizens—connecting generations, binding together communities, and reminding us of the freedoms that define our Republic. Sports like hunting and fishing also provide a glimpse into the beauties of God’s creation and allow countless Americans to experience the splendors of the great outdoors.”

He promised, “For as long as I am President, the Federal Government will abide by the premise that the God-given right to bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Trump declared, “This National Shooting Sports Month, we honor the generations of sportsmen who have carried forward our traditions of marksmanship, responsibility, outdoorsmanship, and freedom. We encourage every citizen to promote a culture of firearm safety. And above all, we recommit to the eternal truth that our constitutional rights do not come from the hands of government, but from the hands of Almighty God.”

That is exactly what the Founding Fathers believed. That is why they said that our right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, and why they reflected with satisfaction on how many Americans were armed, believing this would not only help Americans in their daily lives, but also prevent any future government attempts to trample freedom. “The advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation…forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition,” James Madison stated.

Likewise, Patrick Henry urged, “The great object is, that every man be armed…Every one who is able may have a gun.” And that sums up exactly what we celebrate in National Shooting Sports Month.

