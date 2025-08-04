Lawsuits Proceed Against Two Blue States’ Corrupted Voter Rolls

Federal courts have allowed two lawsuits to proceed against California and Illinois to force them to clean up their voter rolls.

Democrats have been engaging in election fraud for well over a century and a half, but I don’t think any of us understood the extent of the election integrity problem in our day until the last few election cycles. One aspect of potential fraud is the presence of 'dirty names' on voter rolls—individuals who are not legally allowed to be there, whether because they are illegal aliens, deceased, or disqualified for other reasons. Those are the names Judicial Watch and two other organizations are suing to remove in two deep blue states.

“The voter rolls in Illinois and California are a mess and these court decisions allow our Judicial Watch legal team to proceed in court to clean them up,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stated in a press release. “The stakes are high—as there are potentially millions of ineligible names on the voter rolls in these two states.”

The press release explained further:

Judicial Watch and two political organizations, Breakthrough Ideas and Illinois Family Action, and registered voter Carol Davis, sued after alleging 23 counties, with a combined 980,089 registered voters, reported removing a combined total of just 100 voter registrations under a key provision of federal law over the past two-year period (Judicial Watch Inc. et al. v. Illinois State Board of Elections et al. (No. 1:24-cv-01867)).

Both lawsuits can now move forward thanks to the rulings from last week.

Back in May, Judicial Watch announced that it had successfully cleared five million dirty names from voter rolls across the country. Los Angeles alone accounted for 1.2 million of those names and New York for around 900,000. Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Colorado each also cleaned out hundreds of thousands of names.

Just to give some food for thought, Joe Biden won the 2020 election by about 7 million votes. Since then, the five million dirty names have been cleared from voter rolls, and more will likely be identified in the new lawsuits.

Judicial Watch added in its new release:

Recently, the Commonwealth of Kentucky reported that 735,000 ineligible voter registrations had been removed from its voter rolls since 2019 by the State Board of Elections as part of its 2018 consent decree settling a lawsuit by Judicial Watch.

The voter rolls suits aren’t the only election integrity cases ongoing. Last month, Judicial Watch filed its opening brief to the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) and two presidential electors. These three are before SCOTUS to vindicate their standing in a challenge to an Illinois law which has extended Election Day for 14 days past the date which has already been established by federal law.

Elections are the safeguard of our Republican form of government and if they are not secure, we could turn into an oligarchy. That’s why it’s so important to clean up voter rolls.

