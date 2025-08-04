Marlin Steel CEO: This Is the Re-Industrialization of America

Catherine Salgado | 6:10 PM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Marlin Steel CEO Drew Greenblatt is “very excited, very optimistic about the future,” as he says the Trump administration has launched the “re-industrialization” of the United States.

Greenblatt confidently told “Fox & Friends” Sunday, “This is going to be a great time for American factory workers.” He says the mainstream media is willfully ignoring the fact that tariffs are already driving a manufacturing boom, which he believes will only grow in the coming years of the Donald Trump presidency.

Greenblatt said that the relatively weak jobs report does not tell the whole story, and that not only are American manufacturers like his company set for an increase in business, but foreign manufacturers will also start to look at building in America.


He stated that “we're having an opportunity with the new policies for factories in Germany, factory owners in Japan and England, they're saying, ‘You know what, we've got to rethink this. We have high taxes where we are, we have very expensive energy where we are. And now when we ship to our biggest client in the world, America, there's this new 15% tariff. So this is crazy. We're not going to build in Europe anymore. We're not going to build in Japan anymore. We're going to put that factory in America.’ And when they do that, they're going to hire local American workers.”

Therefore, Greenblatt predicted, “These factory workers are going to get job opportunities. And then the local box companies is going to provide them boxes. The local pallet companies is going to provide them pallets. Marlin Steel is going to make them baskets. It's going to be a fabulous time for American factory workers.”

He assured the Fox News host that Marlin Steel is already hiring more workers at its factories and expanding its business. “We're buying equipment, we're hiring talent. We have factories in Indiana, Michigan and Baltimore. We're growing in each of the three, and we're leaning in,” Greenblatt enthused, “we're excited about the future. This is a re-industrialization of America.”

Despite what leftist media want to believe, Greenblatt insisted, we are in a “fabulous, optimistic time. The media is missing it. The mainstream media is missing what's happening.” Or rather, they’re determined to ignore it, because a manufacturing boom wouldn’t fit with their hysterical predictions of tariff-driven catastrophe.

Greenblatt touted manufacturing as an excellent career path. “I mean, the average American factory worker is paid over $80,000 a year. They have fabulous benefits. We're talking about health care. We're talking about 401K, these are great jobs,” he insisted. “We need more of these jobs in our country. And what's going to happen is all these companies from overseas are going to start building in our nation, building here, rather than dumping into our country.”

The Fox News hosted noted that exports to America are 27% of the national GDP, while for Canada it is over 18%. Greenblatt agreed, “That matters a lot, because Mexico and Canada overall are a very small part of our export market, but [our market is] critical to their countries. So I think President Trump has got a great opportunity to get fabulous deals with Canada and Mexico, as well as [those he’s] already done in Japan and Europe, and all these other countries.”

Trump, Greenblatt concluded, is “creating opportunity for the American factory worker to make things, in America, [then] we ship overseas as opposed to how it used to be where they would dump into our country.” The outlook for American manufacturing is much brighter than the media wants you to believe.

