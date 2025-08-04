Irish Lawyers Blame Mass Migration for Homelessness Crisis

Catherine Salgado | 3:39 PM on August 04, 2025
Photo by Catherine Salgado

An Irish lawyers' group knows what the true root cause of the housing crisis in Ireland is: mass illegal migration.

While activists are riling up anger against Airbnb, Lawyers for Justice Ireland (LFJI) insists that there is a more sinister reason underlying the ongoing Irish housing crisis, one that the leftist government deliberately fueled: mass migration. In recent years, major demonstrations against illegal immigration and its deleterious effect on Ireland have highlighted the growing anger over the government’s insistence on moving in hordes of foreigners, many of them Muslims, who have no interest in assimilating.

Advertisement

The Irish government is using up housing for migrants that should be available for Irish citizens, LFJI argued. “The reason for the housing crisis in Ireland is mass immigration. Scapegoating Airbnb is simply a strategy by the left to distract the Irish population away from the fact that the housing crisis has been manufactured by the State through implementing mass immigration into our cities, towns and villages, against the will of the people,” LFJI explained.

RelatedCourt Restricts L.A. ICE Raids — Again

“It is a tactic used by the left to manipulate the Irish population into believing that the fact that hundreds of thousands of immigrants are flooding into our country has nothing to do with our housing crisis,” it added.

LFJI added some statistics to bolster and illustrate its point. “CSO statistics show that in the 12 months to the end of April 2024 86,800 non EU or UK citizens moved to Ireland.” That could certainly cause a housing shortage.

Professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who is looking to become president of Ireland, previously highlighted this same issue. “Ireland has a mass illegal migration problem that is eradicating our communities and exacerbating our housing, homelessness, healthcare crisis, all while we are governed by those who usher it in at a rapid rate. In dead of the night at that!” he posted. He was commenting on the fact that Irish authorities sometimes move migrants into towns in the middle of the night to avoid as much scrutiny and protests. McGregor promised to deal with the mass immigration crisis if he becomes president.

Advertisement

RecommendedHappy Birthday to the U.S. Coast Guard 

In April, the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising against British tyranny was marked by huge but peaceful protests against mass migration in Dublin. Up to 50,000 Irishmen celebrated nationalism and expressed their frustration at the forced transformation of their country.

As LFJI stated, “Mass immigration is a race to the bottom. It increases house prices and rents and leads to a shortage of housing. Ireland has the highest ever recorded figures of homelessness in history.  Meanwhile government have budgeted to spend €2 Billion on accommodation for international protection applicants in 2025.” The Irish housing crisis will only get worse.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to highlight the Western mass migration crisis. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

EUROPEAN UNION HOMELESSNESS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

Biden Put This Harmless Mechanic In Prison. Now, Troy Lake Is Asking Trump for Help. Sarah Anderson
‘Lawfare at Its Finest’: Biden’s DOJ Secretly Targeted Trump’s Inner Circle Matt Margolis
Chicken Funerals and Watermelon Rage: The Left’s Latest Cries for Help Chris Queen
BREAKING: Texas House Votes to Issue Arrest Warrants for Rogue Democrats Chris Queen
The Palestinians Don’t Deserve a State Scott Pinsker
They Rebranded a Rivalry, and Everyone Hates It Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
A 'Thrilling' Discovery of a New Exoplanet Orbiting Its Star in 'The Goldilocks Zone'
Who Cares About Sydney Sweeney’s Voter Registration?
Advertisement