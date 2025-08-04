Irish Lawyers Blame Mass Migration for Homelessness Crisis

An Irish lawyers' group knows what the true root cause of the housing crisis in Ireland is: mass illegal migration.

While activists are riling up anger against Airbnb, Lawyers for Justice Ireland (LFJI) insists that there is a more sinister reason underlying the ongoing Irish housing crisis, one that the leftist government deliberately fueled: mass migration. In recent years, major demonstrations against illegal immigration and its deleterious effect on Ireland have highlighted the growing anger over the government’s insistence on moving in hordes of foreigners, many of them Muslims, who have no interest in assimilating.

The Irish government is using up housing for migrants that should be available for Irish citizens, LFJI argued. “The reason for the housing crisis in Ireland is mass immigration. Scapegoating Airbnb is simply a strategy by the left to distract the Irish population away from the fact that the housing crisis has been manufactured by the State through implementing mass immigration into our cities, towns and villages, against the will of the people,” LFJI explained.

“It is a tactic used by the left to manipulate the Irish population into believing that the fact that hundreds of thousands of immigrants are flooding into our country has nothing to do with our housing crisis,” it added.

LFJI added some statistics to bolster and illustrate its point. “CSO statistics show that in the 12 months to the end of April 2024 86,800 non EU or UK citizens moved to Ireland.” That could certainly cause a housing shortage.

Professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who is looking to become president of Ireland, previously highlighted this same issue. “Ireland has a mass illegal migration problem that is eradicating our communities and exacerbating our housing, homelessness, healthcare crisis, all while we are governed by those who usher it in at a rapid rate. In dead of the night at that!” he posted. He was commenting on the fact that Irish authorities sometimes move migrants into towns in the middle of the night to avoid as much scrutiny and protests. McGregor promised to deal with the mass immigration crisis if he becomes president.

Madness!



10pm on a Thursday night, and the Irish government is busing migrants into a former mental hospital.



Over 600 foreign men are already housed in this facility, and the local Irish people don't know who is walking around their community. pic.twitter.com/NpGR44Z2LA — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) December 12, 2024

In April, the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising against British tyranny was marked by huge but peaceful protests against mass migration in Dublin. Up to 50,000 Irishmen celebrated nationalism and expressed their frustration at the forced transformation of their country.

As LFJI stated, “Mass immigration is a race to the bottom. It increases house prices and rents and leads to a shortage of housing. Ireland has the highest ever recorded figures of homelessness in history. Meanwhile government have budgeted to spend €2 Billion on accommodation for international protection applicants in 2025.” The Irish housing crisis will only get worse.

