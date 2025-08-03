Court Restricts L.A. ICE Raids — Again

A woke court has ruled against the rule of law and the Trump administration to protect illegal aliens in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the controversial lower court ruling restricting ICE raids was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. While the raids can continue, more burdensome demands have been placed on ICE agents in apparent contradiction of federal law.

L.A. Mayor and habitual law-flouter Karen Bass was gleeful about the ruling, according to Breitbart. “The Temporary Restraining Order that has been protecting our communities from immigration agents using racial profiling and other illegal tactics when conducting their cruel and aggressive enforcement raids and sweeps will remain in place for now,” Bass pontificated.

Naturally the Democrats’ claim is that ICE can’t reasonably use characteristics like a person not speaking English to help identify illegals as they question people, which is nonsense. But the judges sided with leftist claims of racism, because ignoring reality is apparently more important than offending anyone’s feelings or acknowledging that "profiling" is both a law enforcement duty and a highly effective technique.

The court claimed:

We agree with the district court that, in the context of the Central District of California, the four enumerated factors at issue — apparent race, ethnicity, speaking Spanish or speaking English with an accent, particular location and type of work, even when considered together — describe only a broad profile and ‘do not demonstrate reasonable suspicion for any particular stop.’

Of course it does, whatever the judges say to the contrary, provide reasonable grounds to start questioning someone as an ICE agent. If the individual so questioned is a citizen, he has nothing to worry about. If he isn’t, score another one for federal law enforcement. The only possible reason to reject this method for ICE is to enable illegals to escape detection, which is evidently the judges’ goal.

8 U.S. Code § 1357 specifically allows questioning and arresting of illegals based on reasonable suspicion of their illegal status, and it certainly does not specify anything about not profiling based on physical or verbal characteristics or a business’s past history. Immigration authorities are allowed:

(1)to interrogate any alien or person believed to be an alien as to his right to be or to remain in the United States; (2)to arrest any alien who in his presence or view is entering or attempting to enter the United States in violation of any law or regulation made in pursuance of law regulating the admission, exclusion, expulsion, or removal ofaliens, or to arrest any alien in the United States, if he has reason to believe that the alien so arrested is in the United States in violation of any such law or regulation and is likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained for his arrest.

The law goes on to detail how federal immigration authorities can search individuals suspected of illegal alien status without a warrant.

The other question is whether the judges, Bass, and all those working to protect illegal aliens might not be breaking the laws themselves. 8 U.S. Code § 1324 says that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law” or “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien” violates federal law.

The weaponization of the court system is a serious threat to the safety and security of our nation.

