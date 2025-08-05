Internet Responds to 'Wicked' Actress Portrayal of Jesus in Musical

Clips of "Wicked" actress Cynthia Erivo playing the role of Jesus Christ in a new stage production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" are making their way around the internet. And, as one might expect, people are deeply upset and disturbed by the casting choice.

Erivo plays the role in the musical made famous by legendary playwright Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice opposite Adam Lambert, who performs as Judas Iscariot, the disciple who betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. Lambert was once a contestant on "American Idol" and has toured the world with Queen.

The show played for three days at the Hollywood Bowl.

Many who commented on the clips being posted to the social media platform X noted that Christianity was once again the target of vile mockery by the mainstream entertainment industry, while other religions, like Islam, for example, are never put in the proverbial crosshairs.

“It’s no surprise she looks exactly like how demons have always been portrayed,” Kristan Hawkins, who currently serves as the president of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action, stated in her response to Erivo's performance.

Cynthia Erivo plays Jesus in the, Jesus Christ Superstar.



I want to know why does this feel evil? Why does her left hand feel as if it’s a demonic claw? pic.twitter.com/goNoGcnpu2 — Mary 🤦🏼‍♀️🇺🇸 (@Mary_McMuffin) August 3, 2025

“And let’s be real… if you dress like a demon, act like a demon, and mock God like a demon… don’t be shocked when people call it what it is,” she continued in the post. “This is intentional blasphemy from Hollywood.”

Another brave soul said, "Let's do Muhammad Superstar next... Oh wait..."

Many have theorized that the reason Hollywood continually targets Christianity is because Christians don't tend to respond with physical violence or even hateful comments, as one of the core tenets of the religion is to love your enemies. This is not the case with extremists in the Islamic camp.

Remember Charlie Hebdo and its cover with Muhammad? Islamic extremists opened fire in the publication's office in Paris, killing 11 people. Five of them were journalists, two were law enforcement, and two other individuals also died in the incident.

Another X user said that Erivo's performance as Jesus was "Far closer to Nosferatu's shadow than the divine light of Christ," before warning, "God will not be mocked."

“They mock faith for applause. Cynthia Erivo plays Jesus, wears the crown, gets praised like it’s ‘progress.’ Try pulling that with any other religion… they’d burn Hollywood to the ground overnight,” said someone else.

Lambert issued a response to the criticism over Erivo's casting during an interview with Billboard, saying that the play is meant to "provoke and challenge."

“I’m excited by the challenge of presenting the audience with a production led by a female, Black ‘Jesus’ and encourage the audience to expand their minds a bit,” Lambert said to the legendary music publication. “And shouldn’t the teachings of Jesus transcend gender?”

Of course, the teachings of Jesus Christ are for all people, regardless of color or gender. The problem is the disrespect toward Christ Himself, whom many believe to be the Son of God, a truly divine person, by twisting His true story for the sake of making an asinine political point.

Erivo herself spoke with Billboard back in June, defending her casting by saying, "You can't please everyone," adding, “It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off. So hopefully they will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth.’”

We should note that the Christian faith, based on the Bible, condemns homosexuality. To have someone from the LGBTQ community portray Christ, as if He would support such behavior, is highly offensive to those who practice the faith.

