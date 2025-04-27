Thousands of Irish March for Nationalism on Easter Rising Anniversary

Tens of thousands of Irish patriots marked the anniversary of the heroic 1916 Dublin Easter Rising against British tyranny by marching in protest of globalists’ new tyranny and population replacement in Ireland.

William Butler Yeats wrote of the Easter Rising, “A terrible beauty is born.” And there was also a distinct beauty about the sight in Dublin this weekend of thousands — according to event organizers, up to 50,000 — Irishmen marching in Dublin, waving Irish flags and cheering as they protested mass illegal migration and celebrated nationalism. Joseph Plunkett, Padraig and William Pearse, Sean MacDiarmada, Michael Mallin, James Connolly, Éamonn Ceannt, Tom Clarke, Thomas MacDonogh, and the other leaders of the Easter Rising would be proud of the 21st century Irishmen rising against globalist ideology.

On April 24 of 1916, a group of brave Irish Republican fighters captured the Dublin General Post Office (pictured above) and other points in Dublin. Padraig Pearse read a proclamation announcing the start of an Irish Republic, free from British tyranny. Tragically, the British responded with such brutality that the Irish Republicans surrendered on April 29 to stop the bloodshed. The leaders of the Easter Rising were ultimately killed by the British, but their heroism inspired a wave of nationalist fervor in Ireland that eventually resulted, later in the 20th century, in Irish independence from Great Britain. While Pearse and his fellow fighters died, their deaths inspired others to accomplish what they dreamed of achieving.

Clips of the protest on X show huge crowds and high energy. Actor Andy Quirke shared a video about the event and excitedly commented, “50,000 proud Irish men women and children. Protesting against corrupt government and media. You tried to divide us but we are united. We will never give up. We are taking Ireland back.” Lawyers for Justice Ireland (LFJI) replied, “Éire Go Brách!”

🇮🇪 50,000 proud Irish men women and children. Protesting against corrupt government and media. You tried to divide us but we are united. We will never give up. We are taking Ireland back. 🇮🇪 Andy pic.twitter.com/OHScO6pdVx — 🇮🇪 Andy Quirke aka Damo & Ivor (@MrAndyQuirke) April 26, 2025





Connor McGregor, UFC champion and Irish presidential hopeful, cheered, “Bravo, people of Ireland!” His clip featured one organizer crediting McGregor’s meeting with Donald Trump on St. Patrick’s Day with bringing international attention to the crisis in Ireland. Some march attendees wore hats that said “Make Ireland Great Again.”

McGregor also shared his message in honor of the Easter Rising, in criticism of Ireland’s woke politicians, and in support of the marchers in Dublin. “Speak with dignity,” he said. “Together we rise. Together we win. God bless us all, God bless Ireland.”

In the heart of sacrifice, I stand and speak for those who fought, and for those still fighting.



Have a great, peaceful, and productive day everyone!



Let your voice be heard.



The correct way! 🇮🇪 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WW9R5I2Cwb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2025

May St. Patrick drive the globalist politicians from Ireland as he once drove the snakes, that the Emerald Isle will once again be a bastion of the best and bravest of Western Civilization.

