Thousands of Irish March for Nationalism on Easter Rising Anniversary

Catherine Salgado | 11:20 AM on April 27, 2025
Catherine Salgado

Tens of thousands of Irish patriots marked the anniversary of the heroic 1916 Dublin Easter Rising against British tyranny by marching in protest of globalists’ new tyranny and population replacement in Ireland.

Advertisement

William Butler Yeats wrote of the Easter Rising, “A terrible beauty is born.” And there was also a distinct beauty about the sight in Dublin this weekend of thousands — according to event organizers, up to 50,000 — Irishmen marching in Dublin, waving Irish flags and cheering as they protested mass illegal migration and celebrated nationalism. Joseph Plunkett, Padraig and William Pearse, Sean MacDiarmada, Michael Mallin, James Connolly, Éamonn Ceannt, Tom Clarke, Thomas MacDonogh, and the other leaders of the Easter Rising would be proud of the 21st century Irishmen rising against globalist ideology.

On April 24 of 1916, a group of brave Irish Republican fighters captured the Dublin General Post Office (pictured above) and other points in Dublin. Padraig Pearse read a proclamation announcing the start of an Irish Republic, free from British tyranny. Tragically, the British responded with such brutality that the Irish Republicans surrendered on April 29 to stop the bloodshed. The leaders of the Easter Rising were ultimately killed by the British, but their heroism inspired a wave of nationalist fervor in Ireland that eventually resulted, later in the 20th century, in Irish independence from Great Britain. While Pearse and his fellow fighters died, their deaths inspired others to accomplish what they dreamed of achieving.

Advertisement

Clips of the protest on X show huge crowds and high energy. Actor Andy Quirke shared a video about the event and excitedly commented, “50,000 proud Irish men women and children. Protesting against corrupt government and media. You tried to divide us but we are united. We will never give up. We are taking Ireland back.” Lawyers for Justice Ireland (LFJI) replied, “Éire Go Brách!”


Read AlsoThe Civil War Ended 160 Years Ago Saturday — Or Did It?

Connor McGregor, UFC champion and Irish presidential hopeful, cheered, “Bravo, people of Ireland!” His clip featured one organizer crediting McGregor’s meeting with Donald Trump on St. Patrick’s Day with bringing international attention to the crisis in Ireland. Some march attendees wore hats that said “Make Ireland Great Again.”

Advertisement

McGregor also shared his message in honor of the Easter Rising, in criticism of Ireland’s woke politicians, and in support of the marchers in Dublin. “Speak with dignity,” he said. “Together we rise. Together we win. God bless us all, God bless Ireland.”

May St. Patrick drive the globalist politicians from Ireland as he once drove the snakes, that the Emerald Isle will once again be a bastion of the best and bravest of Western Civilization.

The patriots of Ireland and America are joining together to fight globalism, and the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know it. Join PJ Media VIP to support our journalism, and user the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP HISTORY IRELAND PATRIOTISM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION FREEDOM

Recommended

SHAMEFUL: Media Attacks Republican Women as Ugly — and Why It’s About to Get So Much Worse Scott Pinsker
A Frail Joe Biden Manages to Offend Multitudes During Pope’s Funeral Matt Margolis
Is It Time To Ignore the Courts? C.A. Skeet
NY Times Downplays Pilot Error in Deadly DC Crash To Push Preferred Narrative Matt Margolis
The Left Went After Our Kids, and They’re Blaming Us for Fighting Back Matt Margolis
Trump Ruthlessly Destroys Jasmine Crockett's Phony Facade Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
‘Sitting Judge’ Is the New ‘Maryland Man’
The Civil War Ended 160 Years Ago Saturday — Or Did It?
Woman Now Regrets Spending $8,000 to Look Like a Cat
Advertisement