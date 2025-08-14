The Morning Briefing: Trump Hilariously Manhandles Newsom's Sad Attempt to Troll Him

Top O' the Briefing

OK, I just realized that I have a lot of tweets that I want to share in this one, but I promise that there will be words too. No deep feelings, though, I have standards.

There are people in America who believe that California Governor Gavin Newsom is a tough, competent warrior in the Democrats' battle against everything that President Donald Trump does. Collectively, these people are known as the mentally insane. Fortunately for America, there aren't nearly as many of them as Gov. Gav and the Democratic Party elites think.

For several days, Newsom, his press account, and various sock puppets have been flooding social media with taunts aimed at President Trump. They were all leading up to a press conference that Newsom held on Thursday night that was to highlight his threats to gerrymander his already painfully gerrymandered state. The lefties love it when Newsom attempts to troll Trump. Look at this sad bit of fawning from New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof:

These @CAgovernor Newsom tweets are delicious mimics of the Trump style. I think satire and mockery are more effective than denunciation, so well done, @GovPressOffice! https://t.co/p3r1tI59Wo — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) August 13, 2025

Journalism dies in words like "delicious."

It is true that Newsom and his minions think that they're doing a good job of mimicking Trump. That rarely goes well for anyone, and it never goes well for Newsom. I wrote a month or two ago that Newsom routinely gets his a** handed to him by Trump, but the fever dream Dems think he's killing it. Yeah, not so much. This is from my good friend Kira Davis:

Imagine being the Governor of California and making your entire personality just being a badly written Trump impersonation. He’ll learn the hard way like everyone else - you can’t out-Trump Trump. He is a singular phenomenon. Everyone who tries, loses. Gavin will too. https://t.co/UPeI6Ipv93 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 15, 2025

YAHTZEE!

(I know I've been using that a lot lately, but I just love it so.)

Trump responded to all of the trolling by trolling right back. This is from my friend and RedState colleague Ward Clark:

Sometimes you've just got to laugh. This is one of those times; while Gavin Newsom presided over a Star Wars cantina scene of awful Democrats shouting about gerrymandering and illegal immigration - they're on the wrong side of both, but we knew that - the Border Patrol was just outside, arresting at least one illegal alien.

I'm not really saying that the president sent the agents there just to troll Newsom and the Dems. After all, there is so much for CBP, ICE, and other law enforcement agencies to do in Los Angeles that their presence is always justified.

I'm not saying that he didn't either, though.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass — whose mouth is often mistaken for a freeway underpass — screamed to cameras outside the event that the presence of federal law enforcement was "unacceptable." Mayor Bass was given a brief lesson in how things work by a U.S. attorney, which my RedState colleague Nick Arama shared in a post:

The Mayor and other California officials are under the false impression that they are an actual sanctuary from federal law. No person or state is above the law. Federal agents will operate anywhere and anytime within the United States. https://t.co/H2MNli2OFI — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) August 14, 2025

Take a seat, Mayor Bass.

I am sure that residents of Pacific Palisades who lost their homes to fire would love to see the mayor get that worked up about the fact that no permits are being issued to begin the slow rebuilding process.

Both Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom are monumentally incompetent politicians. Since they have no real successes to point at, they rail against President Trump's herculean attempts to save California from them. In the process, Trump will also probably save them from themselves. They don't deserve it, of course, but he does his job for all Americans.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I'm back in Michigan to celebrate my mom's 87th birthday this Sunday, so Sarah Anderson will be making her debut as a Morning Briefing guest host on Monday. Please welcome her with open internet arms and I will see all of you on Tuesday.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

The Mailbag of Magnificence

I do like the Monday Mailbag idea, and we'll get back to that soon. Since I wasn't here last Friday or Monday, I will answer a few this morning.

We will begin with this from David:

Dear Kruiser,

In the Dark Ages, aka the Biden administration, when it really did appear that the USA and the entire world with it, was going to hell with no hope in sight, we could be forgiven for our despair and for grasping whatever rays of sunshine appear, even if only a cute animal video featuring a kitten or a monkey. Thanks to divine intervention and President Trump, those days are over. You need to upgrade the title of the Everything Isn't Awful feature. Everything (almost)is coming up roses these days. The time of trying to raise our spirits above the muck are past! Let's celebrate with a new title. Keep the kittens, the monkeys, the dogs, the ducks, the baby elephants, the donkeys, etc., because we love them, and give them a happier name. I'll trust in your genius to create one.

Thanks for Everything,

David

Your point is very well taken, David. I promise that I will think about it. I tend to not like change very much these days (for a variety of reasons), but this is an idea that merits consideration.

This is from Allen, regarding my use of "Stasi-fied" in yesterday's MB:

Kruiser -

A great choice for a word in your Morning Briefing on 14 August.

Reminded me of my (almost) 9 years of active service in West Berlin as a U.S. Army bandsman.

FYI, the installation on which I served - after Germany Reunification in 1990, Andrews Barracks - eventually became the repository or archives of much of the Stasi's evil doings. Oddly enough, the building in which the documents were initially stored pending construction of a much larger facility was the Andrews Barracks Chapel.

Mixing God and Evil. I'm pretty sure you know who won that fight.

I'm glad you enjoyed that, Allen. Weird how I found myself referring to the Stasi so much during the Biden years, right? And yes, we know who won the battle.

John wrote this last week:

You and Vodka Pundit should pick a watering hole and put out the word. Us CO fans would love a personal meet:-)

I'm sorry I didn't see this last week, John! We stuck pretty close to Casa VodkaPundit for my stay, though. HOWEVER, there was much talk of a return visit. And soon. We'll work on something like this.

That's it for this week. I would like to thank everyone who sent congratulations on my sixth anniversary here at the Morning Briefing. Keep writing, we're probably switching to Mondays!

Everything Isn't Awful

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.