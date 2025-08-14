Trump Unveils Star-Studded 2025 Kennedy Center Honors Lineup

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would announce the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees on Wednesday. The post teasing the announcement was on-brand for the president.

Advertisement

“GREAT Nominees for the TRUMP/KENNEDY CENTER, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, AWARDS,” he posted. “They will be announced Wednesday. Tremendous work is being done, and money being spent, on bringing it back to the absolute TOP LEVEL of luxury, glamour, and entertainment. It had fallen on hard times, physically, BUT WILL SOON BE MAKING A MAJOR COMEBACK!!!” He signed off as “President DJT.”

Wednesday’s announcement didn’t disappoint. With typical self-referential humor, the president related that he wished he could have received an honor.

“I wanted one. I was never able to get one,” he told the crowd. “This year— It's true, actually. I would have taken it if they would have called me. I waited and waited and waited, and I said, ‘The hell with it, I'll become chairman.’”

The honorees are a group of truly legendary entertainers:

“Since 1978, the Kennedy Center Honors have been among the most prestigious awards in the performing arts. This year, the board has selected a truly exceptional class of honorees.” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/adQJNw4to5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 14, 2025

George Strait has sold 120 million records worldwide and has chalked up 44 number one songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart. Those hits include “Amarillo by Morning,” “You Look So Good in Love,” and “Check Yes or No.” Last year, he set the record for the biggest ticketed concert crowd in history when he played at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. Strait’s neo-traditional style and longstanding track record of success has earned him the nickname “The King of Country.”

Advertisement

Michael Crawford has been active in film, television, and theatre since the ‘60s. His most famous role was the lead in the musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” for which he won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award, and a Laurence Olivier Award.

Recommended: ‘You Hired a Drug Addict’: How Scott Cochran Faced His Demons and Found His Purpose Again

Sylvester Stallone burst into American consciousness with 1976’s “Rocky,” for which he received Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. “Rocky” and its sequels, as well as the Rambo movie series, gave him a constant presence on the big screen throughout the ‘80s, and his movies have grossed over $7 billion worldwide. He continues to make films and television shows and was also one of President Trump’s Special Ambassadors to Hollywood.

Gloria Gaynor was one of the top-selling artists of the disco era, with hits like “I Will Survive” and “Never Can Say Goodbye” to her credit. “I Will Survive” won her a Grammy Award for Best Disco Recording; it was the only disco Grammy in history. She has also done some acting on television and won another Grammy in 2020 for a gospel album.

KISS burst onto the scene in 1973 with an unforgettable image characterized by outrageous outfits, makeup, and wigs, along with pyrotechnics and other antics at their live shows. They rocked with hits like “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Lick It Up,” but their only top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 were the ballads “Beth” and “Forever.” The band retired in 2023.

Advertisement

Trump will host the ceremony for the honorees, which will take place in December. It’s an impressive lineup, and it shows that the president is kicking off his chairmanship of the Kennedy Center with a bang.

President Trump’s first Kennedy Center Honors announcement wasn’t just about the big names — George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, and KISS — it was about setting a tone for his chairmanship. At PJ Media, we dig deeper than the sound bites to bring you the full context, the cultural meaning, and the political undercurrents you won’t get anywhere else.

Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. You’ll get exclusive analysis, members-only podcasts, and the inside scoop from writers who don’t bow to the D.C. cocktail circuit.

Celebrate the legends, understand the politics — and never settle for the official narrative.

Join Now – Save 60%