Something Kind of Funny Happened in Caracas

On Monday night, I was scrolling through X when I saw talk about something happening in Caracas, Venezuela's capital city. I follow a lot of Latin American journalists, including many exiled Venezuelans who live in the United States, and they were kind of freaking out over what appeared to be some sort of military action around Miraflores Palace, the Venezuelan version of the White House.

Initially, there was talk of shots fired and explosions. Videos showed armed men in the streets carrying weapons. People were reportedly evacuated from several nearby buildings.

Parece que los propios drones del chavismo desataron la locura. O de hecho intentaban algo y los interceptaron.



Pero la paranoia no debe ser normal en este momento.pic.twitter.com/Cp6aPmsLZ1 — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) January 6, 2026

Diferentes reportes de enfrentamientos armados cerca de Miraflores.



La tesis más probable sería un levantamiento contra Delcy Rodríguez, pero por ahora, es incierto.pic.twitter.com/1LLDU7KLJp — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) January 6, 2026

Given that "Vice President" Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in on Monday as interim president; several journalists, including 11 from foreign media, were detained today; and Colectivos, a violent pro-Maduro paramilitary group, appeared to have mobilized around Caracas on Monday, tensions were already high. According to the Financial Times, "A state of emergency decree, dated January 3 but published in the official gazette on Monday, directed authorities to 'immediately undertake the search for and arrest . . . of any person involved in the promotion of or support for the armed attack by the US against the territory of the republic.'"

Was there a coup under way? The military rising up against the regime? Other members of the regime rising up against Rodríguez for playing nice with the United States? Even better, was the United States coming in for the round two Donald Trump keeps promising if the remaining regime members don't behave?

No. It turns out that it was none of that at all. It was apparently the Presidential Guard spotting unidentified flying objects overhead and unleashing hell upon them, probably thinking it was, indeed, the United States. But it was actually...wait for it... their own drones. These dudes were, by all accounts, shooting up their own equipment and wreaking havoc on the streets. You can't make this stuff up.

I guess the regime is antsy. If our military can come in and take Maduro in a couple of hours, it could easily happen to them, too. Needless to say, everyone on X got a good laugh tonight.

Later, after all the excitement died down, Diosdado Cabello, who is also a wanted man in the United States to the tune of $25 million — and currently serves as "Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace" — took to the street with a gun in hand, shouting "Loyal always, traitors never!" while flanked by what looks like police officers. I have a feeling he's going to be a problem.

Esta noche, Diosdado Cabello recorre el centro de Caracas junto a un grupo de policías.



“¡Leales siempre, traidores nunca!”. pic.twitter.com/KEcqRKa3tg — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) January 6, 2026

All I can say is pop your popcorn, folks. I imagine this could get a lot more interesting in the days to come.

